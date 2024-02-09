Amazing abstract aerial images claim International Landscape Photographer of the Year award

The world's most stunning landscapes have been celebrated in the tenth International Landscape Photographer of the Year, as the competition winners are revealed. From over 4,000 entries spanning the globe, with photographers both professional and amateur showcasing their talent, Australia's Tony Hewitt was crowned the overall winner.

Hewitt's portfolio consisted of four captivating images highlighting his rich visual storytelling and technical prowess. His abstract aerial images show the world in a unique, artistic manner capturing the beauty, colors and shapes that make up the varied landscapes of Earth.

(Image credit: Ciaran Willmore)

Following closely behind in second place was Andrew Mielzynski, from Canada, while Matt Meisenheimer from the USA clinched third place. Each photographer demonstrated exceptional skill in capturing the beauty and essence of the world's landscapes with a diverse view through their lens.

In addition to the top honors, special awards were presented to photographers whose work excelled in specific categories. Jim Guerard from the USA received the Black & White Award, while Casey McCallister from the USA was honored with the Aerial Award. Canadian photographer Thomas Vijayan, Ciaran Willmore from Ireland, and John Seager from the UK were recognized for their outstanding contributions in the Snow & Ice, Seascapes, and Desert categories respectively.

(Image credit: Blake Randall)

The esteemed judging panel consisting of renowned experts in the photography world – including David Burnett, Tim Parkin, Benjamin Briones Grandi, Kaye Davis, and Jim M Goldstein – meticulously reviewed each submission, selecting images that captivated them the most.

Reflecting on a decade of showcasing the world's finest landscape photography, chairman of judges Peter Eastway expressed gratitude to all the photographers who participated in the competition. He also extended appreciation to the panel of judges whose expertise and discernment ensured a diverse selection of images, ranging from classic to contemporary, and single captures to composite works.

(Image credit: Matt Meisenheimer)

The International Landscape Photographer of the Year competition continues to serve as a platform for photographers worldwide to share their vision and passion for capturing the beauty of nature's landscapes.

As the tenth edition comes to a close, enthusiasts and admirers alike are invited to immerse themselves in the breathtaking imagery that defines this prestigious competition. Check out the full results and image gallery at the awards page.

(Image credit: Peter Mayer)

(Image credit: Casey McCalister)

(Image credit: John Seager)

