AI-powered image upscaling headlines ACDSee Photo Studio for Mac 11

By
published

ACDSee Photo Studio for Mac 11 brings with it a raft of brand-new AI features including upscaling, selection masking and more

ACDSee Photo Studio for Mac 11 box art next to a hand holding the Apple Mac Mini M4
ACDSee Photo Studio for Mac 11 box art next to the Apple Mac Mini M4 (Image credit: ACD Systems / Apple / Digital Camera World)

ACD Systems has announced a raft of new features for the Mac version of its Photo Studio software and – as is often the case with the best photo editing software – it’s the AI-powered tools that steal the show. According to the Victoria, British Columbia-based photo-editing software outfit; “from budding creatives to seasoned professionals (...) this all-in-one software is crafted to streamline digital asset management and accelerate your photo editing experience.”

If you own one of the best MacBooks for photo editing and are looking for compatible RAW editing software, here are ACDSee Photo Studio for Mac 11's headline features...

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mike Harris
Mike Harris
How To Editor

Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...

Related articles