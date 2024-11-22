AI-powered image upscaling headlines ACDSee Photo Studio for Mac 11

ACD Systems has announced a raft of new features for the Mac version of its Photo Studio software and – as is often the case with the best photo editing software – it’s the AI-powered tools that steal the show. According to the Victoria, British Columbia-based photo-editing software outfit; “from budding creatives to seasoned professionals (...) this all-in-one software is crafted to streamline digital asset management and accelerate your photo editing experience.”

If you own one of the best MacBooks for photo editing and are looking for compatible RAW editing software, here are ACDSee Photo Studio for Mac 11's headline features...

Batch AI Super-Resolution: This advanced AI-tech can upscale multiple images at a time, while retaining details and minimizing distortions. ACD Systems cites prepping images for print or enhancing low-resolution shots as suitable uses.

Next Gen Non-destructive AI Selection Masks: Make subject, background or sky selections in a single click, while AI detects and masks objects accordingly. For individual objects, you can use the AI Object Selection Tool to outline the desired object before AI tech fine-tunes the selection. According to ACD Systems, this works "even on the most complex edges."

Selection Mask Refinement: Edit selection masks after the fact by feathering or shifting edges.

New Mask Adjustment Filters: Take advantage of Vibrance, Temperature, Tint, Color Strength and Color Hue adjustment filters.

Import an Adobe Lightroom Classic database: Use ACDSee's data import tool to seamlessly import Collections, Keywords, Ratings and Color Labels from Lightroom.

Use ACDSee’s data import tool to seamlessly import Collections, Keywords, Ratings and Color Labels from Lightroom. Improved People Mode: ACD Systems says, “Make quick work of naming the faces in your photos with Auto Advance, get a drastically more accurate face count, and hover over a face to preview the entire image in People Mode.”

In addition to those headline features, you can also take advantage of the free ACDSee Mobile Sync app, which enables you to send photos and videos from a smart device to your Mac. AI Face Detection and Facial Recognition help identify and tag faces, so you can better organize your photos.

Digital Asset Management provides more organizational tools, enabling you to tag, rate, add color labels and more. And of course, the bread and butter of any photo-editing suite, access to a range of non-destructive RAW editing tools.

ACDSee Photo Studio for Mac 11 is currently priced $79.99 / £64.95/ AU$124.95. You can also try before you buy, via a free trial.

