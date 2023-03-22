Game changer: Adobe gets into AI with Firefly, its own image-to-text generator

Adobe has just launched Firefly, an AI text-to-image generation tool that will enable users to generate high-resolution images, edit existing images and create stunning text effects.

So far 2023 has been a good year for Adobe, with a record-breaking $4.66 billion of revenue (opens in new tab) in Q1 and now a brand new family of creative generation AI models – which are designed to be used by, rather than replace, creatives.

Unlike other text-to-image generators such as DALL•E or Midjourney, Firefly will integrate directly with Adobe software, initially starting with Adobe Express, Experience Manager, Photoshop (opens in new tab) and Lightroom (opens in new tab) before rolling it out for more apps.

Firefly (opens in new tab) is part of Adobe Sensei – an AI-powered engine responsible for features such as neural filters and sky replacement in Photoshop, or subject selection in Lightroom. This new wave of innovative tools enables users to create, edit and explore the endless possibilities that Adobe has to offer even more efficiently. Sign up to join the beta (opens in new tab) today and keep an eye out for an invite in your emails.

In the Firefly video above, you can see a photo change from summer to winter, it can copy the texture from an image and turn it into a brush, change the expression or outfit on a person, turn a still image into a looped video and replace textures on different products.

You can also stack images on top of each other to create one final image and you can quickly and easily preview different variations of products or photos. Users can either use Firefly as a standalone tool to generate images, or alongside images they have already created.

"Generative AI is the next evolution of AI-driven creativity and productivity, transforming the conversation between creator and computer into something more natural, intuitive and powerful," said David Wadhwani, president of Digital Media Business at Adobe.

"With Firefly, Adobe will bring generative AI-powered 'creative ingredients' directly into customers' workflows, increasing productivity and creative expression for all creators from high-end creative professionals to the long tail of the creator economy."

(Image credit: Adobe)

With so much controversy around AI text-to-image generators, Adobe has been sure to train Firefly ethically using openly available images on Adobe Stock and by introducing a "Do not train" tag, which will give users autonomy over their content. Since Adobe software is specifically designed for creatives, Adobe wanted to find a way to jump aboard the AI image generation train without building something that replaces creatives themselves.

For those who already subscribe to Adobe Creative Cloud, Firefly will be free to use (for now at least). And although it will initially focus on generating text and images, Adobe has big plans for this new generation of content creation tools and promises that it has the potential to do much more. This is an exciting announcement for Adobe, and only time will tell how powerful it can really be.

