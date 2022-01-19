Popular

Actually… the Canon EOS R5 C does, in fact, have record times

By published

The camera with "no limitations on shooting" is, nonetheless, subject to recording durations

Canon EOS R5 C
(Image credit: Canon)

The Canon EOS R5 C has just been launched – a video-first camera that is capable of capturing 8K 60p video, 4K 120p with audio, and possesses such heavy duty features as Dual Base ISO. 

A Cinema EOS version of the Canon EOS R5, the new camera possesses an integrated fan-based cooling system – and Canon told us that this means there are "no limitations on shooting. Obviously with the R5, because it's a stills product first, you've got that limitation on the video shooting capability; with this one, it's about your battery and about your memory card. It's not about the build-up of heat inside the product."

• Read more: 5 key differences of the Canon EOS R5 C

However, while heat build-up may not be the same issue at it was in the uncooled base model of the EOS R5, that doesn't mean that the R5 C features infinite recording times. 

Depending on the format and settings you are using, the camera can capture anything from ½ hour to 30½ hours. So – serious geek alert! – here are the recording times available on the Canon EOS R5 C in each of its recording configurations…

Cinema RAW Light

12-bit Cinema RAW Light LT
SettingsDuration
8192 x 4320 / 50P / 2140 Mbps31 mins
8192 x 4320 / 25P / 1070 Mbps63 mins
5952 x 3140 / 50P / 1140 Mbps59 mins
5952 x 3140 / 25P / 556 Mbps122 mins
2976 x 1570 / 50P / 287 Mbps237 mins
2976 x 1570 / 25P / 144 Mbps474 mins

12-bit Cinema RAW Light ST
SettingsDuration
8192 x 4320 / 25P / 1650 Mbps41 mins
5952 x 3140 / 50P / 1750 Mbps39 mins
5952 x 3140 / 25P / 871 Mbps78 mins
2976 x 1570 / 50P / 441 Mbps154 mins
2976 x 1570 / 25P / 221 Mbps308 mins

12-bit Cinema RAW Light HQ
SettingsDuration
5952 x 3140 / 25P / 1770 Mbps38 mins
2976 x 1570 / 50P / 896 Mbps76 mins
2976 x 1570 / 25P / 448 Mbps152 mins

XF-AVC

4:2:2 10-bit (Intra-frame)
SettingsDuration
4096x2160 or 3840x2160 / 50P / 810 Mbps79 mins
4096x2160 or 3840x2160 / 25P / 410 Mbps156 mins
2048x1080 or 1920x1080 / 50P or 50i / 310 Mbps207 mins
2048x1080 or 1920x1080 / 25P / 160 Mbps401 mins

4:2:2 10-bit (Long GOP)
SettingsDuration
4096x2160 or 3840x2160 / 50P / 260 Mbps246 mins
4096x2160 or 3840x2160 / 25P / 160 Mbps401 mins
2048x1080 or 1920x1080 / 50P or 50i / 50 Mbps1,284 mins
2048x1080 or 1920x1080 / 25P / 50 Mbps1,284 mins

MP4

HEVC 4:2:2 10-bit (Long GOP)
SettingsDuration
8192x4320 or 7680x4320 / 25P / 540 Mbps118 mins
4096x2160 or 3840x2160 / 50P / 225 Mbps285 mins
4096x2160 or 3840x2160 / 25P / 135 Mbps475 mins
2048x1080 or 1920x1080 / 50P or 25P / 50 Mbps1,284 mins

HEVC 4:2:0 10-bit (Long GOP)
SettingsDuration
8192x4320 or 7680x4320 / 25P / 400 Mbps160 mins
4096x2160 or 3840x2160 / 50P / 170 Mbps377 mins
4096x2160 or 3840x2160 / 25P / 100 Mbps642 mins
2048x1080 or 1920x1080 / 50P or 25P / 35 Mbps1,834 mins

H.264 4:2:0 8-bit (Long GOP)
SettingsDuration
4096x2160 or 3840x2160 / 50P or 25P / 150 Mbps428 mins
2048x1080 or 1920x1080 / 50P or 25P / 35 Mbps1,834 mins

Read more: 

Best cinema cameras
Best Canon cameras
Best Canon 8K cameras
Best Canon RF lenses
Best Canon lenses

James Artaius
James Artaius

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a magazine and web journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients as diverse as Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photographic and lighting tutorials, as well as industry analysis, news and rumors for publications such as Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Phot0: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and demonstrations at The Photography Show. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles