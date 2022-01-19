Actually… the Canon EOS R5 C does, in fact, have record times

The Canon EOS R5 C has just been launched – a video-first camera that is capable of capturing 8K 60p video, 4K 120p with audio, and possesses such heavy duty features as Dual Base ISO.
A Cinema EOS version of the Canon EOS R5, the new camera possesses an integrated fan-based cooling system – and Canon told us that this means there are "no limitations on shooting. Obviously with the R5, because it's a stills product first, you've got that limitation on the video shooting capability; with this one, it's about your battery and about your memory card. It's not about the build-up of heat inside the product."
However, while heat build-up may not be the same issue at it was in the uncooled base model of the EOS R5, that doesn't mean that the R5 C features infinite recording times.
Depending on the format and settings you are using, the camera can capture anything from ½ hour to 30½ hours. So – serious geek alert! – here are the recording times available on the Canon EOS R5 C in each of its recording configurations…
Cinema RAW Light
|Settings
|Duration
|8192 x 4320 / 50P / 2140 Mbps
|31 mins
|8192 x 4320 / 25P / 1070 Mbps
|63 mins
|5952 x 3140 / 50P / 1140 Mbps
|59 mins
|5952 x 3140 / 25P / 556 Mbps
|122 mins
|2976 x 1570 / 50P / 287 Mbps
|237 mins
|2976 x 1570 / 25P / 144 Mbps
|474 mins
|Settings
|Duration
|8192 x 4320 / 25P / 1650 Mbps
|41 mins
|5952 x 3140 / 50P / 1750 Mbps
|39 mins
|5952 x 3140 / 25P / 871 Mbps
|78 mins
|2976 x 1570 / 50P / 441 Mbps
|154 mins
|2976 x 1570 / 25P / 221 Mbps
|308 mins
|Settings
|Duration
|5952 x 3140 / 25P / 1770 Mbps
|38 mins
|2976 x 1570 / 50P / 896 Mbps
|76 mins
|2976 x 1570 / 25P / 448 Mbps
|152 mins
XF-AVC
|Settings
|Duration
|4096x2160 or 3840x2160 / 50P / 810 Mbps
|79 mins
|4096x2160 or 3840x2160 / 25P / 410 Mbps
|156 mins
|2048x1080 or 1920x1080 / 50P or 50i / 310 Mbps
|207 mins
|2048x1080 or 1920x1080 / 25P / 160 Mbps
|401 mins
|Settings
|Duration
|4096x2160 or 3840x2160 / 50P / 260 Mbps
|246 mins
|4096x2160 or 3840x2160 / 25P / 160 Mbps
|401 mins
|2048x1080 or 1920x1080 / 50P or 50i / 50 Mbps
|1,284 mins
|2048x1080 or 1920x1080 / 25P / 50 Mbps
|1,284 mins
MP4
|Settings
|Duration
|8192x4320 or 7680x4320 / 25P / 540 Mbps
|118 mins
|4096x2160 or 3840x2160 / 50P / 225 Mbps
|285 mins
|4096x2160 or 3840x2160 / 25P / 135 Mbps
|475 mins
|2048x1080 or 1920x1080 / 50P or 25P / 50 Mbps
|1,284 mins
|Settings
|Duration
|8192x4320 or 7680x4320 / 25P / 400 Mbps
|160 mins
|4096x2160 or 3840x2160 / 50P / 170 Mbps
|377 mins
|4096x2160 or 3840x2160 / 25P / 100 Mbps
|642 mins
|2048x1080 or 1920x1080 / 50P or 25P / 35 Mbps
|1,834 mins
|Settings
|Duration
|4096x2160 or 3840x2160 / 50P or 25P / 150 Mbps
|428 mins
|2048x1080 or 1920x1080 / 50P or 25P / 35 Mbps
|1,834 mins
