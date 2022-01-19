Actually… the Canon EOS R5 C does, in fact, have record times

The Canon EOS R5 C has just been launched – a video-first camera that is capable of capturing 8K 60p video, 4K 120p with audio, and possesses such heavy duty features as Dual Base ISO.

A Cinema EOS version of the Canon EOS R5, the new camera possesses an integrated fan-based cooling system – and Canon told us that this means there are "no limitations on shooting. Obviously with the R5, because it's a stills product first, you've got that limitation on the video shooting capability; with this one, it's about your battery and about your memory card. It's not about the build-up of heat inside the product."

However, while heat build-up may not be the same issue at it was in the uncooled base model of the EOS R5, that doesn't mean that the R5 C features infinite recording times.

Depending on the format and settings you are using, the camera can capture anything from ½ hour to 30½ hours. So – serious geek alert! – here are the recording times available on the Canon EOS R5 C in each of its recording configurations…

Cinema RAW Light

12-bit Cinema RAW Light LT Settings Duration 8192 x 4320 / 50P / 2140 Mbps 31 mins 8192 x 4320 / 25P / 1070 Mbps 63 mins 5952 x 3140 / 50P / 1140 Mbps 59 mins 5952 x 3140 / 25P / 556 Mbps 122 mins 2976 x 1570 / 50P / 287 Mbps 237 mins 2976 x 1570 / 25P / 144 Mbps 474 mins

12-bit Cinema RAW Light ST Settings Duration 8192 x 4320 / 25P / 1650 Mbps 41 mins 5952 x 3140 / 50P / 1750 Mbps 39 mins 5952 x 3140 / 25P / 871 Mbps 78 mins 2976 x 1570 / 50P / 441 Mbps 154 mins 2976 x 1570 / 25P / 221 Mbps 308 mins

12-bit Cinema RAW Light HQ Settings Duration 5952 x 3140 / 25P / 1770 Mbps 38 mins 2976 x 1570 / 50P / 896 Mbps 76 mins 2976 x 1570 / 25P / 448 Mbps 152 mins

XF-AVC

4:2:2 10-bit (Intra-frame) Settings Duration 4096x2160 or 3840x2160 / 50P / 810 Mbps 79 mins 4096x2160 or 3840x2160 / 25P / 410 Mbps 156 mins 2048x1080 or 1920x1080 / 50P or 50i / 310 Mbps 207 mins 2048x1080 or 1920x1080 / 25P / 160 Mbps 401 mins

4:2:2 10-bit (Long GOP) Settings Duration 4096x2160 or 3840x2160 / 50P / 260 Mbps 246 mins 4096x2160 or 3840x2160 / 25P / 160 Mbps 401 mins 2048x1080 or 1920x1080 / 50P or 50i / 50 Mbps 1,284 mins 2048x1080 or 1920x1080 / 25P / 50 Mbps 1,284 mins

MP4

HEVC 4:2:2 10-bit (Long GOP) Settings Duration 8192x4320 or 7680x4320 / 25P / 540 Mbps 118 mins 4096x2160 or 3840x2160 / 50P / 225 Mbps 285 mins 4096x2160 or 3840x2160 / 25P / 135 Mbps 475 mins 2048x1080 or 1920x1080 / 50P or 25P / 50 Mbps 1,284 mins

HEVC 4:2:0 10-bit (Long GOP) Settings Duration 8192x4320 or 7680x4320 / 25P / 400 Mbps 160 mins 4096x2160 or 3840x2160 / 50P / 170 Mbps 377 mins 4096x2160 or 3840x2160 / 25P / 100 Mbps 642 mins 2048x1080 or 1920x1080 / 50P or 25P / 35 Mbps 1,834 mins

H.264 4:2:0 8-bit (Long GOP) Settings Duration 4096x2160 or 3840x2160 / 50P or 25P / 150 Mbps 428 mins 2048x1080 or 1920x1080 / 50P or 25P / 35 Mbps 1,834 mins

