A rare opportunity to own a piece of Leica history!

Leica Store Lisse is selling an incredibly rare collection of prototype Ralph Gibson cameras – if you've got a spare $250,000!

Leica Store Lisse
(Image credit: Leica Store Lisse)

eBay can often be a great source for finding older retro cameras and second-hand equipment, and sometimes it can offer you a rare opportunity to collect a part of photography history.

Leica Store Lisse is a retailer in the Netherlands that specializes in Leica cameras and lenses, and they often have specialty pieces for sale in their physical and eBay stores. Its most recent rare offering is a collection of custom prototype cameras developed for iconic Leica photographer Ralph Gibson. 

