A new ocean mission is about to create the most comprehensive 3D model of the Titanic ever captured

By
published

Two remotely controlled vehicles will travel down to the wreckage, taking millions of high definition photographs

The Titanic in the docks a year before it's fatal maiden voyage
(Image credit: Bain News Service. George Grantham Bain Collection (Library of Congress))

The enduring global fascination with the story of the Titanic continues, and now a team of imagining experts, scientists, and historians have embarked on a mission to produce the most detailed photographic record ever made of the ship's remains. 

This will be the first commercial mission to the Titanic since the tragic Titan novel submersible imploded on its way down to the wreck site on June 18 2023. All five members of the crew were killed, including 19-year-old Suleman Dawood. 

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

