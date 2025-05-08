Sir David Attenborough turns 99 and gifts us his most visually powerful ocean film yet!

Today, Sir David Attenborough turns 99. That alone is remarkable. But somehow, it feels even more fitting that he’s marking the occasion not with a retrospective or a quiet celebration, but with the release of a brand-new documentary.

Ocean with David Attenborough lands in British theaters today and will roll out globally via streaming over the coming weeks. It’s an immersive look at the state of our seas, from coral reefs and kelp forests to the open ocean, and in typical Attenborough style, it balances hard truth with a sense of possibility.

OCEAN WITH DAVID ATTENBOROUGH | OFFICIAL TRAILER | IN CINEMAS NOW | Altitude Films - YouTube Watch On

ABOVE: Watch the trailer for Ocean with David Attenborough

From a craft perspective, this is documentary storytelling at a very high level. The film is a co-production between Silverback Films and Open Planet Studios, directed by Toby Nowlan, Keith Scholey and Colin Butfield, with Nowlan also producing.

The team behind it has a deep pedigree in blue-chip nature programming, and it shows! Not just in the ambition of the locations or the scale of the shoot, but in the attention to visual clarity and pacing.

As someone who works in visual media, what stands out most is the quality and intention of the cinematography. There’s a deliberate restraint to how the ocean is filmed, with lingering shots, wide frames and very little overproduction. It’s immersive, yes, but also observational. It’s contemplative and layered.

It’s also worth noting how sound design and narration are used to support, not compete with, the visuals. Attenborough’s voice remains calm and measured, giving the images room to speak. There’s no urgency in tone, yet the message lands clearly: we’re running out of time, but we haven’t run out of options.

The film doesn’t shy away from showing damage, bleached reefs, overfishing, and collapsing ecosystems, but the production resists turning those into shock moments. Instead, the camera focuses on recovery. It’s a narrative of resilience, not just collapse. That’s a powerful editorial decision in itself.

(Image credit: Doug Anderson © Silverback Films and Open Planet Studios)

Attenborough’s message is simple and clear. We’re at a turning point. And while the damage to the oceans is real and urgent, the film makes a strong visual case that the ocean can recover – if we let it.

"My lifetime has coincided with the great age of ocean discovery," says Sir David, speaking on the film. "Over the last hundred years, scientists and explorers have revealed remarkable new species, epic migrations and dazzling, complex ecosystems beyond anything I could have imagined as a young man.

"In this film, we share some of those wonderful discoveries, uncover why our ocean is in such poor health, and, perhaps most importantly, show how it can be restored to health.

"This could be the moment of change. Nearly every country on Earth has just agreed, on paper, to achieve this bare minimum and protect a third of the ocean. Together, we now face the challenge of making it happen."

At 99, he’s still using his voice and his platform to advocate for the natural world. He’s a national treasure, but also a living master of long-form documentary. His work has influenced how nature is filmed and presented for decades, setting a high bar for craft, storytelling, and ethical filmmaking.

Ocean with David Attenborough airs on National Geographic on June 07, with streaming to follow on Disney+ and Hulu from World Oceans Day, June 08. Whether you're a filmmaker, photographer, or just someone who’s grown up with his voice in your ears, this film offers a reminder of what’s possible when image and purpose align.

Happy 99th, Sir David!

