This Nikon compact camera was buried for 7 years – but images on the SD card survived!
Apparently the Nikon Coolpix S9900 can save your images in the wild – as shown by a device that was lost in 2018 and found not long ago
Losing a camera on vacation is one thing, and it's even worse when the memory card is full of holiday memories. But what if that card has thousands of treasured family images on it?
The above compact camera was found on the Isles of Scilly, UK, buried in vegetation beside a footpath. The finder, Sean Lewis, analyzed its SD card and, after a couple of days drying the camera, he discovered over 3,000 family photographs and videos. The last files on the card were recorded in 2018, as reported by the BBC.
Lewis' detective work revealed that the preserved digital material is remarkably seven years old. This impressive longevity speaks to both the durability of the Nikon Coolpix compact camera itself and the quality of the SD card inside it!
It's not every day we hear a story like this, and it is a big reminder to all of us to regularly save and backup our precious image files, just in case something like this ever happens to us (!!!).
Although I couldn't identify the brand of the SD card, I did confirm that the camera is a Nikon Coolpix S9900.
To find the owner, Lewis shared images on Facebook groups, including the Isles of Scilly Notice Board. Eventually, the owners were found and explained that they lost the camera on the beach back in 2018.
The Nikon Coolpix S9900 is a superzoom compact camera that was released in February 2015. It features a 16MP 1/2.3" CMOS sensor and offers a 30x optical range, providing a 35mm equivalent focal range of 25-750mm for a wide-angle to telephoto zoom. The lens can be extended further using the 60x Dynamic Fine Zoom and has an aperture range of f/3.7-6.4.
This camera also features a GPS function – a funny aspect in this context. Evidently, the Nikon just attaches location data to the image files and is useless when it comes to locating the camera device itself.
While the production of this camera stopped long ago, you can still get your hands on this Coolpix S9900 on eBay – just be sure not to lose it!
As this news reminds us how important it is to save our images when back home, explore different storage options for your irreplaceable digital images, or check out our guide to the best cloud storage for photos.
