70mai A510 dual-channel dash cam has every angle covered thanks to rotating rear camera

By
published

GPS and a Sony Starvis sensor are standout features of this latest front--and-rear dashboard camera kit

70mai A510 dash cam
70mai A510 dash cam (Image credit: 70mai)

70mai has launched its latest dashcam - a twin-camera set up that offers some great features at a more affordable price than the 70mai A810 4K model we tested earlier year. 

The new 70mai A510 has a front camera that records 2.7K 1944P video using a Sony Starvis 2 sensor and offers a 140° angle of view.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 

His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.

He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

Related articles