70mai A510 dual-channel dash cam has every angle covered thanks to rotating rear camera

70mai has launched its latest dashcam - a twin-camera set up that offers some great features at a more affordable price than the 70mai A810 4K model we tested earlier year.
The new 70mai A510 has a front camera that records 2.7K 1944P video using a Sony Starvis 2 sensor and offers a 140° angle of view.
The rear camera offers a lower 1080P resolution with a 130° view, but its party trick is that it can be rotated 360°, so it can be used to record the inside of the car if you prefer this.
The A510 has built-in GPS so it can record your position and speed with the footage. And thanks to Bluetooth connectivity, the controls can be set via your phone. Footage can be viewed on your cellphone too, but the front unit also has a built-in LCD screen for monitoring purposes. The kit is supplied with a 64GB microSD, but cards of up to 256GB can be used.
The ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) features include a lane departure alerts, and warnings of impending collisions or the vehicle in front beginning to move. Then, when parked up, you can opt to get 24-hour monitoring for your car - with video recording being started when it detects a bump - if you buy the optional hardwire kit.
The 70mai A510 is now on sale for $140/£130.
