3 Legged Thing gives its Punks tripods a revamp

Popular tripod brand 3 Legged Thing (3LT) has just announced its entry-level Punks tripods have has a revamp. Now with improved engineering, increased stability and a brand-new look, the updated versions are more user-friendly than before.

The British tripod manufacturer is well known for making some of the best tripods for photographers and naming them after famous band members. There is Cory after Cory Taylor (Slipknot), Travis after Travis Barker (Blink 182), Brian after Brian May (Queen) and Billy after Billy Idol. Collectively, the new and improved tripods have been christened Punks 2.0.

Each of the Punks 2.0 tripods now has a chunkier leg lock that lowers the center of gravity improving the stability and therefore the usability of the tripod. The new leg locks benefit from rubber pads and knurling which increase grip making the tripod easier to use even in wet conditions.

Punks 2.0 now have the same anti-rotation ‘Chicken Lips’ as in the Pro range and Legends range. A Chicken Lip or shim for those who don’t know is a piece of plastic that sits inside the tripod leg to stop them from spinning or extending too far. They also make the legs more rigid when extended.

The patented tri-mount plate at the top of the center column has also been redesigned so that it’s easier to attach accessories and keep cables tidy. All Punks 2.0 come with a screw-in D ring at the bottom of the center column so you can attach a weight or bag if extra stability is needed.

Stuart Boston, 3LT's chief operations officer said, “I’m excited to see our hugely popular Punks tripod getting a refresh with new features and improved engineering. It’s particularly exciting that our entire catalog of twist-lock tripods will now have 3 detachable legs which give them a level of versatility above many of their peers.”

The Airheds (which is what 3LT names its tripod heads) and tripod carry case have also received a bit of an update. The knobs on the Airheds are now knurled for extra grip and the bag comes with a built-in carabiner that allows the bag to be attached to the tripod’s d ring.

If you’re unsure of which tripod to go for, Corey 2.0 is an ultra-compact travel tripod ideal for photographers on the go, Travis 2.0 is a general use tripod suitable for a variety of different photographic pursuits while Billy 2.0 and Brian 2.0 are carbon fiber versions of aforementioned tripods.

The Punks 2.0 tripods go on sale from 25 October. Prices are expected to start at £199.99/$239.99 for the Corey 2.0 and go up to £299.99/$349.99 for the Brian 2.0.

