247MP! A medium format camera with ungodly resolution is on the way (report)

By
published

A new, 247MP medium format camera is reportedly coming in 2025 (and it's full-size medium format, not the cropped version)

Image of a Phase One XF IQ4, on a geometric table, with the text "247MP"
(Image credit: Phase One)

A new 247MP medium format camera is reportedly coming from Phase One in 2025, shattering the current resolution records for the consumer market. 

Currently, the best medium format cameras from Hasselblad and Fujifilm top out at 100MP, with the highest resolution cameras being Phase One's 150MP XF and XT bodies. 

James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

