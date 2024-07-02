247MP! A medium format camera with ungodly resolution is on the way (report)

A new 247MP medium format camera is reportedly coming from Phase One in 2025, shattering the current resolution records for the consumer market.

Currently, the best medium format cameras from Hasselblad and Fujifilm top out at 100MP, with the highest resolution cameras being Phase One's 150MP XF and XT bodies.

Aside from the resolution, the crucial difference between the sensors used by Phase One and those used by Hasselblad and Fujifilm is the physical size; the XF and XT feature full-size 53.4 x 40mm sensors (which is true medium format), while GFX and X System cameras use cropped 44 x 33mm sensors.

According to the report by Photo Rumors, the upcoming camera from Phase One "will most likely" use Sony's new IMX811 247MP sensor (available in color or monochrome, which would accommodate Phase One's Color and Achromatic digital backs).

Interestingly, this new sensor has an aspect ratio of 3:2 – which diverges from the 4:3 standard employed by today's medium format cameras (with the exception of Leica, whose S system also uses 3:2).

While its total resolution is 261.90MP, its effective pixel count is 247.04MP and active pixel count is 245.76MP, offering 19,240 x 12,840 images with a maximum frame rate of 12.4fps.

Of course, the astronomical pixel count isn't the only thing we can expect of such a camera; Phase Ones carry an astronomical price tag, too.

When the Phase One IQ4 150MP family launched in 2018, it was priced at $54,990 (which worked out at £42,610 / AU$74,790) – which I jokingly worked out was about $344 / £267 / AU$468 per MP.

Using the same back-of-napkin maths, that gives us a price of $84,968 / £65,949 / AU$115,596 for this 247MP camera – which isn't adjusted for inflation, but is just a bit of nonsense.

Either way, expect this new Phase One to be prohibitively expensive – if, indeed, it does prove to be more than just a camera rumor.

