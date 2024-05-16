24 Canon cameras capture world's first wingsuit flight through London's iconic Tower Bridge

"It’s not a common jump, it’s unique. It was quite intense and I’m super happy now,” said Marco Waltenspiel

On Sunday May 12 professional Red Bull skydivers Marco Fürst and Marco Waltenspiel successfully attempted the world’s first wingsuit through the iconic Tower Bridge in London, England. 

The feat saw the two Marcos’ leaping from a helicopter at 3,000 feet high, diving down to 35 meters (114 feet) above the River Thames, soaring through the iconic Tower Bridge. After this the duo completed a complex manoeuvre known as a ‘flare’ to rise up again to 80 meters (260 feet), the height required to open their parachutes before landing safely. 

