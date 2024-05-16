24 Canon cameras capture world's first wingsuit flight through London's iconic Tower Bridge

On Sunday May 12 professional Red Bull skydivers Marco Fürst and Marco Waltenspiel successfully attempted the world’s first wingsuit through the iconic Tower Bridge in London, England.

The feat saw the two Marcos’ leaping from a helicopter at 3,000 feet high, diving down to 35 meters (114 feet) above the River Thames, soaring through the iconic Tower Bridge. After this the duo completed a complex manoeuvre known as a ‘flare’ to rise up again to 80 meters (260 feet), the height required to open their parachutes before landing safely.

From take-off to landing, the wingsuit flight lasted 45 seconds, covering a distance of 1.2 kilometres and reaching a top speed of 246 kilometres per hour.

The flight is a manifestation of Canon’s ‘See No Limits’ ethos which “encourages filmmakers to push the boundaries while showcasing the range of products available to capture the moment, no matter the scenario,” according to Canon.

24 of the best Canon cameras were deployed across 14 different positions around the area to capture the flight. The Canon equipment used consisted of 11 pieces of kit:

EOS R5

EOS R3

EOS C500 Mark II

EOS C300 Mark III

PowerShot V10

CR-N700

CN20x50 IAS H lens

CN10x25 IAS S lens

CN8x15 IAS S lens

UHD DIGISUPER 111

CJ45ex9.7B IASE V broadcast lens

The duo have completed over 22,000 jumps between them, with this particular jump taking the pair two and half years to train for. The process involved constructing a training ground in Oxfordshire, featuring two cranes to mimic the dimensions of Tower Bridge.

Marco Waltenspiel said:

“You can't rebuild this unique bridge. We did around 200 training jumps just for this day, just for this minute. The difference between training and today is, of course, huge. It’s not a common jump, it’s unique. It was quite intense and I’m super happy now.”

A photographic icon

Not to be confused with London Bridge, the next one along that was built in the 1970s, Tower Bridge was opened on June 30, 1984.

It’s an impressive view to tourists and Londoners alike, with the Tower of London standing imposingly on the river bank behind it.

The bridge was constructed to connect the 39 percent of London’s population that lived in Tower Hamlets in the east, with the rest of London.

It’s possible that the bridge wouldn’t be so attractive to photographers everywhere if it was still painted its original brown color, rumored to be Queen Victoria’s favorite. Tower Bridge was painted battleship grey before World War II. It was repainted in its celebrated red, white, and blue to celebrate the late Queen’s Silver Jubilee in 1977.

