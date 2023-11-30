2024 to start with a bang for Fujifilm, with possible GFX 100S II and X100V successor

By Hannah Rooke
published

Are the Fujifilm GFX 100S II and X100V successor both coming in January 2024?

Fujifilm GFX50S II vs GFX100S
The pre-existing Fujifilm GFX 100S will be superseded in January (Image credit: Fujifilm)

In a turn of events nobody saw coming, Fujifilm is reportedly gearing up to launch not just one but three mirrorless cameras in January. That’s more cameras than were released in the whole of 2023 – and it could even be more than that. 

We already had our suspicions that 2024 was going to be an exciting year of camera releases for Fujifilm. It’s almost certain we’ll finally see the successor to the still-in-demand Fujifilm X100V, but we were surprised to find out one of the three cameras will apparently be the Fujifilm GFX 100S II – the successor to the extremely affordable GFX 100S, which was released in March 2021. 

Despite initial assumptions that Fujifilm might merge the GFX 100 and 100S lines into a single model (such as the recently released Fujifilm GFX 100 II), the latest leak from Fuji Rumors indicates otherwise. 

The GFX 100S II is set to replace the GFX 100S in the first month of 2024, which explains why there has been a such big discount on the existing model since Black Friday started. 

The unexpected news has left the camera community buzzing with excitement, as the 100S is already a great camera – but we hope its successor will deliver a faster continuous burst mode, a faster processor and maybe even an updated autofocus system. 

While details about the GFX 100S II remain sparse, the imminent launch would signify Fujifilm's commitment to pushing the boundaries of mirrorless technology if true. With the potential of multiple releases in the first month of 2024, we can expect more leaks and updates in the coming weeks.

As the camera industry eagerly awaits Fujifilm's official announcement we remain hopefully we’ll have a few more leaks to share before the year is out. Could we see an XT-6? Maybe Fujifilm will reinstate its rangefinder line with an X-Pro4? We can only speculate, but stay tuned to keep up to date with all the latest info. 

Take a look at the best Fujifilm cameras – which includes some of the best medium format cameras – as well as the best Fujifilm lenses, which includes branded and third-party optics.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Hannah Rooke
Hannah Rooke
Staff Writer

Having studied Journalism and Public Relations at the University of the West of England Hannah developed a love for photography through a module on photojournalism. She specializes in Portrait, Fashion and lifestyle photography but has more recently branched out in the world of stylized product photography. For the last 3 years Hannah has worked at Wex Photo Video as a Senior Sales Assistant using her experience and knowledge of cameras to help people buy the equipment that is right for them. With 5 years experience working with studio lighting, Hannah has run many successful workshops teaching people how to use different lighting setups.

Related articles