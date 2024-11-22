Live

The best drones 2024: the best drones and the best deals compared

These are the best drones out there for fun and creativity, at the best prices I can find them over the extended Black Friday period, constantly updated with new deals.

DJI Neo drone

(Image credit: Future)

I can't understate how much fun drones are, and how they extend creativity, but having the right one – for the right price – is even better. Sadly, especially this time of year, it can be very hard to make that choice as retailers attempt to use the cover of black friday to clear old stock – there are some great deals, and some bits of junk you wouldn't want!

1. DJI Mini 4K – THE no-compromise beginners drone ★★★★★
The Mini 4K is the pinnacle of value in DJI's lightweight camera drone series. That low weight (just under 250g / 0.55 pounds) gets you a pass from FAA registration, but the drone is still capable of flying in wind up to force 5, and has impressive range. The camera can't compete with pro-level stuff, but it does have some basic AI tracking, and the 4K video looks good. Photographers will love the option of RAW images too, and I find DJI's app (with built in tutorial) balances 'slick' and useful well!

📸 4K | 🔋 30 minutes | 🕹 Included

✅ Ultra-light (no registration) | ✅ Smart AI shots | ❌ Bigger drones handle low-light better

Normal price: $299 | £269
Today's best Black Friday deal: 🇺🇸 $239 | 🇬🇧 £209

Read my full review (with video clips) | Mini 4K v Neo | Compare Black Friday Deals ⬇

2. DJI Neo – cheap and flexible yet very safe
2. DJI Neo – cheap and flexible yet very safe ★★★★
The DJI Neo is my pick for most people this holiday season, even though it's so new it's unlikely to get much discounting. It comes in at under $200 with 4K camera, and you can launch it from your hand. It uses A.I. to keep you in shot – but if you want to control it you can either sue your phone or invest in a 'real' controller or even DJI's new cheaper FPV goggles. That is a lot of flexibility – seriously game changing.

📸 4K | 🔋 16 minutes | 🕹 Optional | 🕶 Optional

✅ Safe 'cage' design | ✅ Smart AI shots | ❌ You'll want the full 'Fly More' bundle eventually 😉

Normal price: $199 | £169
Today's best Black Friday deal: 🇺🇸 $199 | 🇬🇧 £169

Read my full review (with video clips) | Neo v Mini 4K | Compare Black Friday Deals ⬇

3. Holy Stone HS210 – My 8 year old's fave! ★★★★
3. Holy Stone HS210 – My 8 year old's fave! ★★★★

Not every drone needs a camera – mastering the control basics (known in the trade as 'Mode 2') is the way to get started and is massively fun and – I can attest – leaves an eight-year old with a massive sense of pride. This drone (available in a choice of colors) does this and, though there are some fiddly elements, we had little trouble setting it up thanks to the clear instructions. It even includes a small USB charger that can handle two batteries at once.

📸 - | 🔋 6-8 minutes | 🕹 Included

✅ Too light to cause harm | ✅ Controller small enough for kids | ❌ 'Whoop' design only partially enclosed

Normal price: $36.99 | £46.99
Today's best Black Friday deal: 🇺🇸 $29.59 | 🇬🇧 £28.99

Tested with my son this week! | Compare Black Friday Deals ⬇

4. DJI Air 3 – Prosumer power (and deals) ★★★★½
4. DJI Air 3 – Prosumer power (and deals) ★★★★½

The best prosumer drone was, last month, updated so yes, there is a new Air 3S out there if you can find it, but that means this also excellent dual-camera drone only released in mid 2023 is already being discounted! If most of your flying is in daylight, many of the upgrades of the 3S may not be immediately useful anyway – making this a very sensible choice given the deals!

📸 48MP x 2 (wide and mid-tele) | 🔋 46 minutes | 🕹 Included (with built-in screen)

✅ Two cameras for better creativity | ✅ Omnidirectional collision sensors | ❌ Newer Air 3S has larger image sensor

Normal price (Fly More Combo): $1,549
Today's best Black Friday deal (Fly More Combo): $1,239 (save $310)

My original Air 3 review with sample video | Compare Black Friday Deals ⬇

5. Potensic Atom SE – If you don't want DJI ★★★★
5. Potensic Atom SE – If you don't want DJI ★★★★

Some people really don't like DJI. I'm not sure why. They've been market leader for several years and, after holding back on sharing 4K in their cheaper models, they do now. But Potensic's alternative is the only thing that comes close now, and even the cheaper SE also offers some interesting extra flexibility in its software, like waypoint missions. This low cost bundle also snags two batteries and a nice case.

📸 4K / 12MP | 🔋 30 minutes | 🕹 Included

✅ Two batteries | ✅ Omnidirectional collision sensors | ❌ 'ShakeVanish' tech is electronic, not as good as a real gimbal

Normal price: $299
Today's best Black Friday deal: 🇺🇸 $229.99

My Atom SE review (with sample video) | Compare Black Friday Deals ⬇

6. HoverAir X1 – folding & controllerless ★★★★½
6. HoverAir X1 – folding & controllerless ★★★★½

As of last month, this is a tricky choice. The DJI Neo does a lot of the same stuff and costs less (which explains some exciting pricing). But the HoverAir X1 is a masterpiece of physical design, folding into your pocket, and the app and interface so cunning you'll admire this as revolutionary. For the action fan who doesn't want to be bothered by drone tech, this will let you quickly sohw-and-share moments.

📸 2.7K / 12MP | 🔋 11 minutes | 🕹 A.I. (or phone)

✅ Tiny and pocktable | ✅ No need for a controller | ❌ 2.7K video is good but not 4K

Normal price: $399 | £395
Today's best Black Friday deal: 🇺🇸 $319 | 🇬🇧 £315

My HoverAir X1 review (with sample video) | Compare Black Friday Deals ⬇

7. DJI Avata 2 - real FPV but digital ★★★★½
7. DJI Avata 2 - real FPV but digital ★★★★½

If you want to fly full-throttle FPV (where you 'sit inside' the drone using goggles, DJI have you covered. Sure, the Neo is a start, but the Avata and re-designed Avata 2 offer a lot more speed. FPV is a communal activity for safety reasons, but that means you can supervise older kids too, making this fun, and DJI's innovative controllers and sensors have made it as safe as is practical given the race-car speeds!

Word of warning – don't buy it 'drone only' unless you have a controller and goggles you know are compatible (say from your Neo) – shown here is the full combo price with 3 batteries, the Goggles and the controller.

📸 4K | 🔋 21 minutes | 🕹 A.I. (or phone)

✅ Tiny and pocktable | ✅ No need for a controller | ❌ Over double the 250g weight

Normal combo price: $1,199 | £1,049
Today's best Black Friday combo deal: 🇺🇸 $1,199 | 🇬🇧 £978

DJI Avata 2 review (with sample video) | Compare Black Friday Deals ⬇

