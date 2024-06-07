"Wildlife photography saved my life"

Professional photographer Sam Hazell shares the profoundly positive effect that being in nature has on his mental health

Two puffins sitting together on a rocky coastal cliff edge
Sam captured this pair of puffins on Skomer Island after a long wait for good weather (Image credit: Sam Hazell)

We often hear about the negative impacts of using social media but, for photographers like Sam Hazell, platforms such as Instagram can foster a real sense of community. Sam has built a following of people who share his love of the natural world by exploring, shooting and sharing his images of the serene landscapes and wildlife in Devon, England.

He uses an EF-mount telephoto lens on his Canon EOS R6 to create artistic wildlife portraits, where the subjects are the center of attraction and partly obscured by their surroundings. Over the years, photography has become Sam’s sanctuary – and now he’s keen to use his platform to help others with anxiety to develop their skills. 

A portrait of wildlife photographer Sam Hazell
Sam Hazell

Sam Hazell is a qualified outdoor instructor and spent his early life teaching people in nature. Based in Devon, UK, he splits his time between wildlife photography and marketing for an outdoor equipment company. Sam is passionate about being in nature for his mental health and loves the sense of calm that photographing UK species can bring. He's had work featured by BBC Springwatch, Sigma and Canon.

Image 1 of 2
A kingfisher sits on a perch
“One of my first images of a kingfisher. Their speed makes them tough to shoot, so I had to be quick as the bird briefly perched"(Image credit: Sam Hazell)
Image 1 of 2
A badger captured against a blurred background
(Image credit: Sam Hazell)
