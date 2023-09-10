Why I think the new Polaroid I-2 is a waste of time

By Sebastian Oakley
published

Polaroid might be cool, but its latest venture is not worth the money in my eyes

Polaroid I-2
(Image credit: Polaroid)

When I saw the news that Polaroid was launching a new camera with high-tech LiDAR at its heart, I thought this is it – this is the one time when I will finally start taking Polaroid seriously. 

Then I saw the results, and instantly knew that Polaroid just isn't a proper camera in my eyes:

(Image credit: Coco Capitan • Polaroid)

While I must give credit to Polaroid for bringing out a new camera to the market (which suspiciously looks like one of its older cameras, even though it is described as "all-new") it does look like a perfect piece of design, great for the shelf, but I think that's about it.

Priced at a massive $599.99 in the US, before forking out another $84.99 on a 40-exposure pack of Polaroid Color 600 film (and we complain about 35mm prices!), you're talking a $684.98 investment for image quality that is frankly terrible by modern day standards… heck, even 10-years-ago CCD standards.

I mean, frankly, I have not been impressed with any of the images I have seen produced by this camera one bit. And what makes it worse is I thought this new camera had so much potential!

(Image credit: Coco Capitan • Polaroid)

It might be that I was expecting too much from this camera when reading the specs, or I simply just don't get the appeal of the "Polaroid look", but my eyes simply see no difference in what this premium option offers over other Polaroid cameras.

I'm sure I will be told differently by many of you, and that's completely fine – I understand my photographic choices, likes, and dislikes will not follow suit to everyone within the community. Photography is an art form, and art has many different forms, but honestly I can't see this taking off.

I could be proved wrong and, in some ways, I hope I am. When I first read the specs, even this Polaroid-sceptic liked what he read – but now that the camera is out, that's as far as it goes.

See how the new I-2 compares to the best instant cameras, as well as the best digital instant cameras. And don't forget to check what type of instant film you need!

Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

