Why I think the new Polaroid I-2 is a waste of time

When I saw the news that Polaroid was launching a new camera with high-tech LiDAR at its heart, I thought this is it – this is the one time when I will finally start taking Polaroid seriously.

Then I saw the results, and instantly knew that Polaroid just isn't a proper camera in my eyes:

(Image credit: Coco Capitan • Polaroid)

While I must give credit to Polaroid for bringing out a new camera to the market (which suspiciously looks like one of its older cameras, even though it is described as "all-new") it does look like a perfect piece of design, great for the shelf, but I think that's about it.

Priced at a massive $599.99 in the US, before forking out another $84.99 on a 40-exposure pack of Polaroid Color 600 film (and we complain about 35mm prices!), you're talking a $684.98 investment for image quality that is frankly terrible by modern day standards… heck, even 10-years-ago CCD standards.

I mean, frankly, I have not been impressed with any of the images I have seen produced by this camera one bit. And what makes it worse is I thought this new camera had so much potential!

(Image credit: Coco Capitan • Polaroid)

It might be that I was expecting too much from this camera when reading the specs, or I simply just don't get the appeal of the "Polaroid look", but my eyes simply see no difference in what this premium option offers over other Polaroid cameras.

I'm sure I will be told differently by many of you, and that's completely fine – I understand my photographic choices, likes, and dislikes will not follow suit to everyone within the community. Photography is an art form, and art has many different forms, but honestly I can't see this taking off.

I could be proved wrong and, in some ways, I hope I am. When I first read the specs, even this Polaroid-sceptic liked what he read – but now that the camera is out, that's as far as it goes.

