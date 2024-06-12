Well played, Nikon: if you can't beat the camera leakers… join 'em!

Most camera companies get their thunder stolen by leaks and rumors. Nikon turned the tables by leaking the Z6 III itself

Nikon just did something pretty much unheard of: it leaked the Nikon Z6 III itself. 

On Monday, it released a teaser video showing the camera being used by photographers and videographers, with a few tantalizing quotes, the Z6 III logo and the announcement date of June 17. 

