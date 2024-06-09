Use that camera of yours on your podcasts—it could be the start of TV stardom…

You have the means to create IP lying around, and IP is the means to making you rich. Get creating!

Mark Steadman appearing on TV
(Image credit: Mark Steadman / ITV)

Developing new IP is expensive – that’s why every film since 2012 has had a Marvel superhero or a Star War in it. With so much streaming bandwidth, media execs are keen to fill it with new stuff, especially if it has a proven track record. So your podcast idea could be the next thing to hit it big.

Like a lot of Brits, I cut my teeth on panel shows: themed comedy discussions that are cheap and easy to produce and are often crowd-pleasers. Whose Line is it Anyway, which is still happening in the States, began its life on BBC Radio 4, as did The Mighty Boosh, Alan Partridge, and The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

Mark Steadman
Mark Steadman
Creativity Mentor

Mark Steadman's love of radio started at Birmingham's famous BRMB, and he specialised in Internet Radio at university. He graduated the same year the term 'Podcasting' was coined. He has made a career of helping people make podcasts, first in exchange for beer but later in exchange for money. He built, and eventually sold, a podcasting platform which served millions of listeners around the world. Now he consults with podcasters to help them reach their vision; as well as offering courses for anyone looking to launch a podcast – visual or audio-only. He's also a big fan of The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy.

