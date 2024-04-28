Landscape Photographer of the Year reveals how to convey impressions in just one shot

By Digital Photographer, Kim Bunermann
published

Mik Dogherty gives pro advice, talks about the challenges behind his winning image and his essential gear

Landscape Photographer of the Year
'After the Fire' This image by Mik won the UK LPOTY 2023 title, a competition that seeks to inspire engagement with the British landscape through photography (Image credit: Mik Dogherty)
Jump to:

Landscape photographs aren’t just about the beautiful surroundings of our environment, they are a document of time. Natural phenomena, the elements and how the landscape changes around us is a fascinating topic. Due to the availability and aesthetics, plenty of creatives choose this as a subject. 

“I entered the image ‘After the fire’ into the UK Landscape Photographer of the Year competition because of the way the heath fire had destroyed the character of this local heathland. It went from life to death and then the regeneration could begin,” Mik says. He passes this spot every time he travels through the New Forest National Park and when a local heath fire destroyed the landscape, he saw the photographic potential of the scene. “It needed to be a panorama to give a perspective of the size of the area affected,” he explains.

Landscape Photographer of the Year
Mik Dogherty

Mik Dogherty is an outdoor photographer, based in the New Forest National Park in southern England. Mik is self-taught and had been a keen film photographer in his younger years, although a career in the Royal Navy and then the petrochemical industry had put his hobby on hold. In 2010, the advent of digital cameras helped Mik to revisit his passion. After suffering from mental health issues, Mik took early retirement, giving him the time and mindfulness to follow his photography hobby with dedication. His recent win in the LPOTY competition for the image above is a new highlight of his career.

Image

This article originally appeared in Digital Photographer, a monthly magazine, and the kitbag essential for pros, enthusiasts, and amateurs alike!

Inside, you'll find practical guides, shooting tips, and techniques from working photographers, plus all the latest industry news.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Digital Photographer
Digital Photographer

Digital Photographer is the ultimate monthly photography magazine for enthusiasts and pros in today’s digital marketplace.

Every issue readers are treated to interviews with leading expert photographers, cutting-edge imagery, practical shooting advice and the very latest high-end digital news and equipment reviews. The team includes seasoned journalists and passionate photographers such as the Editor Peter Fenech, who are well positioned to bring you authoritative reviews and tutorials on cameras, lenses, lighting, gimbals and more.

Whether you’re a part-time amateur or a full-time pro, Digital Photographer aims to challenge, motivate and inspire you to take your best shot and get the most out of your kit, whether you’re a hobbyist or a seasoned shooter. 

Related articles