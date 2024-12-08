Studying behind-the-scenes photos helped me master lighting for portrait and fashion photography

BTS photographs from world-leading photographers can provide the best lessons in photography lighting – it's like an apprenticeship without being on set

Pirelli / Ethan James Green
Behind the scenes of the Pirelli Calendar shoot with Ethan James Green. Note the type of light modifiers, negative fill, and direction of lighting. A lot can be learned from examining images like this – valuable lesson in off-camera lighting (Image credit: Pirelli / Ethan James Green)

In portrait and fashion photography, understanding lighting is key to creating impactful images. I didn’t have the benefit of formal training in lighting or studio setups; instead I learned by studying behind-the-scenes (BTS) photos, observing how photographers I admire lit their subjects, and replicating those setups to develop my own style.

I was reminded of this self-taught approach while writing about the 2025 Pirelli Calendar shot by Ethan James Green. The BTS images from that project brought back memories of my early learning of lighting through observation and practice, and I believe there’s so much to gain from studying photographs such as these.

