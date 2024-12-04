The Pirelli Calendar 2025 is revealed as The Cal heads back to the beach

The spectacular 2025 Pirelli Calendar photographed by New-York based fashion photographer Ethan James Green is out

Pirelli 2025
(Image credit: Pirelli / Ethan James Green)

The Pirelli Calendar, now known as The Cal, is infamous as a symbol of elite photography and a platform for commentary on modern culture, and the 51st edition has just been unveiled.

The 2025 edition was shot by renowned fashion and portrait photographer Ethan James Green and features an array of well-known contemporary figures including John Boyega, Hunter Schafer, Padma Lakshmi, and Vincent Cassel. In keeping with previous iconic editions of the calendar, Green plays with nudity and explores what beauty means today.

Pirelli Calendar 2025
Simone Ashley(Image credit: Pirelli / Ethan James Green)

Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum is a professional photographer with over a decade of experience, also working as a photo editor and photography writer. Specializing in photography and art books, Kalum has a keen interest in the stories behind the images and often interviews contemporary photographers to gain insights into their practices. With a deep passion for both contemporary and classic photography, Kalum brings this love of the medium to all aspects of his work.

