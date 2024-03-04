"Since the early days of my journey, The Photography Show has nurtured my creative growth”

Picking up a camera has transformed the lives of many creatives, including Bella Kotak. A student of architecture at the time, Bella found a creative outlet in photography that allowed her to visualize and capture her thoughts and imagination, combining a passion for design and storytelling with a fascination for nature and the human form.

In her work, Bella draws inspiration from fairy tales and the natural world, and her themes of women’s empowerment, diversity, and culture are woven into her art. Her images tell a story by revealing the hidden beauty in spaces and faces and her skill in crafting magical backdrops for her subjects not only creates aesthetically pleasing images but also conveys a deeper meaning.

Bella is an expert in creative photography and post-processing techniques, and she is renowned for her educational workshops and speaking engagements. Since her early days as a photographer, The Photography Show has been a focal point, helping nurture her creative growth over the years and, this year, she is a speaker at the event. We met up with Bella to discover what we can expect from her presentation in Birmingham and what she is most looking forward to when engaging with the creative community at the show.

Midsummer Dream “On a neighbor’s front lawn one summer’s day, with raindrops landing softly on us, this picture came together. This final image is a total of seven pictures” (Image credit: Bella Kotak)

Bella Kotak Social Links Navigation Photographer Bella Kotak is a fine art, fashion and portrait photographer known for her ethereal, feminine, and whimsical style. Her work is heavily influenced by the natural world, fairy tales, and strong feminine characters. Bella grew up in Kenya but is currently based in both the UK and the US, and her work has gained international recognition, featuring in various exhibitions, magazines and art publications. She is also known for her educational workshops and speaking engagements, where she shares her expertise in creative photography and post-processing techniques.

Interview

Hey Bella, what is it that drives you most about the medium of photography? Photography is a form of magic. It freezes a moment in time, crafting connections in both our memories of the past and also to each other as human beings existing on this earth in our own timelines. As an artist’s tool,

I appreciate that photography has allowed me to cultivate a skillset and open up my world by creating interesting and meaningful human connections. It has also become the primary way for me to make tangible the stories

I dream of and want to tell. Photography is how I connect with the Earth, her flowers and seasons, her light and shadow, her scents and softness. Through this medium, I get to create experiences that connect me to those with whom I work and, in turn, connect us to our inner child… it offers a chance to slip back into pure childish joy and explore all the possibilities of bringing a vision to life.

Dance of the butterflies “The butterflies are from the Oxford Natural History Museum. I took photos of them and cut them out for this piece” (Image credit: Bella Kotak)

Your work often highlights cultural aspects such as the empowerment of women. Why do you consider inclusion and diversity to be so important? We should never underestimate the power of representation. By incorporating diverse influences, I hope to inspire others to be proud of their heritage and to share their own stories. Being aware of the value of diversity can serve as a tool for creative ideas, cultural exchange and understanding, breaking down barriers and fostering empathy. It makes our art more accessible and relatable to a broader audience, connecting us human to human.

Can you tell us a little more about your project Beauty in Bloom? Beauty in Bloom was a passion project and a chance to connect with my audience. At the time, I frequently photographed models and muses who had become friends. However, I yearned to capture real people in my signature style and share their stories. I invited my audience to reach out if they wished to be photographed and share a bit about themselves, particularly any current life experiences or struggles. I had the privilege of highlighting their unique beauty while providing a space for openness and empowerment. Please check out the Beauty in Bloom video on my YouTube channel to fully appreciate the glimpses into these courageous individuals and our collaborative creative process. Projects like these nourish my soul. Being able to uplift others through my photography is a gift. Beauty in Bloom embodied my desire to see everyone as the works of art they are.

Turbulence “Being a creative is one hell of a journey,” says Bella (Image credit: Bella Kotak)

Floral Creation Bella captured this image using a Phase One camera and Profoto A1 lighting (Image credit: Bella Kotak)

You mostly shoot outdoors, so do you work with a portable lighting system? The vast majority – around 90 per cent – of my outdoor shoots use only natural light. I have learned to observe the sun’s path and position throughout the day and also to spot whether there are natural reflectors in the environment that I can take advantage of. While post-processing allows me to refine the lighting ambience, it all stems from amplifying what was available on location. When I do opt for a light, my go-to is the Profoto A1 with a Clicbox. This compact yet powerful setup is easy for me to transport and quick to rig on-site. It’s been a game-changer. The emphasis remains on crafting a lighting aesthetic that feels organic to the scene.

How much of your work is planned and how much is spur-of-the-moment? The majority of my process – let’s say around 70 per cent – is dedicated to thoughtful planning. That includes finding the right model, securing the location, styling, research and conceptualising ideas. This advanced work lays the foundations, but I leave plenty of room in the other 30 per cent for some spontaneity and spur-of-the-moment inspiration. I try not to become too attached to an idea. There is magic to be found when we allow the shoot’s energy to guide things organically.

Breathing Light “Photoshop plays a huge role. It’s just me, the screen and a world of possibilities” (Image credit: Bella Kotak)

Beauty in Bloom “I proposed this project on my socials and these women reached out with their stories” (Image credit: Bella Kotak)

In post-production, how do you maintain the feeling and vision you had on set? When I’m on set, I’m already tapped into the vision of the end result – the colours, vibrance, expressions, poses and the overall story. I can already see the final image in vivid detail. This allows me to be fully immersed in that creative headspace while shooting. Then during editing, I try to sustain that energy. I’ll put on music or a documentary as I meticulously enhance the narrative, one step at a time. My goal is to amplify the vision I connected with on set and it’s a meditative process. I love the creative flow state both during the shoot and in post-production.

You are also the founder of Onlythecurious. Could you tell us more about it? Onlythecurious evolved from my desire to connect and provide value to the community. By showcasing not only my artistic approach but also the creative visions of other leading photographers, it has become a nurturing space for our community to learn, get inspired and bring more beauty into the world through photography. It represents a central part of my mission to empower others on their artistic path just as others empowered me on mine.

Golden flower Zeng Hao Dun Huang’s goddess paintings inspired Bella to create work that reflects the feelings his pieces evoke (Image credit: Bella Kotak)

You often create unique worlds on set by hand and combine them with your subject, but has AI technology impacted this creative process? Absolutely. Photography allows me to share my creative vision and AI is proving to be yet another avenue for imagination. While I cherish capturing life’s moments in real-time, I’ve started blending both real and artificial worlds out of curiosity to see what’s possible. Following your curiosity can open doors we never knew existed. Though I love tangible experiences, combining photography’s realism with AI’s potential intrigues me. My work has already started interweaving these tools to create something new. The technology may differ but creativity aligns them.

You are going to be a speaker at the forthcoming Photography & Video Show in March. What are you most looking forward to while you’re in Birmingham? I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to engage with the UK’s creative photography community at this event. Having attended The Photography Show since the early days of my photography journey, it has nurtured my creative growth over the years. From speaker presentations to demos and vendor discussions – there’s always something new to learn. I look forward to reconnecting with familiar faces, making new friends and soaking up all I can from the wealth of knowledge shared. Events like these, where I’m surrounded by kindred creative spirit, reignite my passion.

What can the attendees at the show expect to hear during your talk? I want to share my unique perspectives and how they have shaped my artistic choices and workflow. It’s easy to feel pressure to emulate others’ methods to achieve their success. But in truth, their path won’t be ours – and our paths hold their own value. My goal is for attendees to leave with the insight to enrich their craft and the confidence to forge their own trail, not merely follow someone else’s. My aim is to impart actionable knowledge and my wish is that my talk sparks the ability to apply these learnings in a way that aligns with your individuality.

The Secret Garden Bella captured this with a Phase One camera for her SmugMug film, available on her website (Image credit: Bella Kotak)

Choice of camera

Why Bella loves to shoot with a Phase One

Bella with her Phase One medium format camera (Image credit: Bella Kotak)

“I had an opportunity to use a Phase One camera back in 2016 and completely fell in love with the files from the very beginning. A few years ago, I was invited to be an ambassador for the brand and have been using it ever since to create many of my photography pieces.

The camera itself forces you to slow down and observe everything for the moment or expression that you want to capture. The dynamic range has come in handy several times and, of course, the quality of the files speaks for itself. They are so beautiful and have an almost film-like texture and allure that I haven’t been able to recreate with any other camera so far.”

Kitbag essentials

Cameras

(Image credit: Canon)

Canon EOS R5

Phase One IQ3 Trichromatic

Lenses

(Image credit: Phase One)

Phase One 80mm f/2.8 LS AF Schneider Kreuznach

Canon EF 50mm f/1.2L USM

Other gear

(Image credit: Profoto)

Profoto A1

Clicbox

Gels

Gaffer tape