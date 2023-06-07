Shut up and take my money! The new MacBook Air 15 looks like my dream editing laptop

I am a big fan of the MacBook Air 13-inch laptop. It combines the perfect balance of processing power, gorgeous screen, and long battery life that I need as a photo editor. The one thing that was missing was that the 13-inch screen was just ever so slightly too small when working on multiple programs or large images.

With Apple launching a 15-in version of the MacBook Air, It looks like they've solved this problem and in the process might have made my dream editing machine, and perhaps the best photo-editing laptop.

Except for the increase in screen (and overall) size, the new version of the MacBook Air is near identical to the 13-inch version, which is no bad thing, the M2 processor inside the MacBook Air 13in simply flies and is more than capable of handling Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom, and even light video editing on Adobe Premiere. Sure, there are more powerful processors that will get the job done faster, but none in such convenience with the MacBook Air's incredibly small and light portable form factor.

(Image credit: Apple)

The MacBook Air 15-inch also looks like a bargain next to the considerably more expensive MacBook Pro. Sure, the MacBook Pro has some better hardware, and that more powerful processor, but for many of us who don't edit large volumes of images on a tight turnaround, the power the MacBook Pro provides is often unnecessary.

The screens on MacBooks have traditionally been unbeatable for editing, they are clear, sharp, and color-accurate, and I certainly wouldn't expect Apple to mess up now. Windows laptop manufacturers can keep adding even longer acronyms to their screen technology, but still very few can keep up with the beautiful retina screens that Apple chooses for its laptops.

The one thing I wish Apple did put on the 15-inch version is an SD card slot, I know they use this as another thing to separate between the Air and the Pro, but with that big 15-inch chassis you to think there would be enough space to squeeze in an SD card reader, I mean come on, there's nothing on one side except for a single 3.5mm headphone jack!

That shortcoming aside, I can't wait to try out the 15-inch MacBook Air for myself when I get it in for review, but I expect the hardest part of the review will be giving it back.

Find more of the best photo-editing laptops or the best laptops for video editing in our guides.