Sample photo gallery: Olympus OM-1

The world has been waiting with bated breath, and now the Olympus OM-1 is here – the latest flagship camera from OM Digital Solutions, which took over the Olympus imaging division last year.

The Olympus OM-1 is technically called the OM System OM-1 – OM System being the newly minted brand name that will replace the Olympus moniker on all cameras going forward. However, with this year being the 50th anniversary of the OM-1 SLR – one of the best film cameras ever made – the decision was made to give the Olympus name one final outing.

• Hands on: Olympus OM-1 review

While the name may have changed, the OM-1 carries on the same proud tradition of technical innovation that Olympus cameras have been known for. Its computational photography capabilities give it a number of unique features, such as software-driven LiveND neutral density filters that go up to 6EV.

The new stacked image sensor is capable of shooting bursts of up to 120 frames per second, while its base 20.4MP resolution can be upped to 80MP thanks to pixel-shift technology. This means you can have a small and nimble camera (and lens) system, while retaining the firepower to capture high resolution when you need it.

High resolution applies to video, too, as the OM-1 can capture up to 4K 60p 12-bit ProRes Raw, and up to 240p super slow-motion in 1080p mode. This is all backed up by a the world's first Cross Quad Pixel AF system with AI Detect deep learning AF.

On top of all that, the Olympus OM-1 is the world's only system camera to feature an IP53 rating for its weather sealing – a massive step up from the IPX1 rating of most weather-proof cameras.

Here is a selection of sample images captured on the camera, on either the OM System M.Zuiko 12-40mm f/2.8 Pro II or the OM System M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/4 Pro lenses.

(Image credit: OM Digital Solutions / Shiro Hagihara)

(Image credit: OM Digital Solutions / Marcin Dobas)

(Image credit: OM Digital Solutions / Brooke-Bartelson)

(Image credit: OM Digital Solutions / Noriko-kita)

(Image credit: OM Digital Solutions / Brooke-Bartelson)

(Image credit: OM Digital Solutions / Marcin Dobas)

(Image credit: OM Digital Solutions / Kentaro Fukuda)

(Image credit: OM Digital Solutions)

Pre-order the Olympus OM-1 at Adorama (US)

Pre-order the Olympus OM-1 at B&H (US)

Pre-order the Olympus OM-1 at Park Cameras (UK)

Pre-order the Olympus OM-1 at Wex (UK)

Pre-order the Olympus OM-1 at Ted's Cameras (AU)

Read more:

Best Olympus cameras

Best Olympus lenses

Best Micro Four Thirds cameras

Best Micro Four Thirds lenses