What the f-stop! Test your photographic knowledge in our weekly quiz

By Chris George
published

How much do you know about photography? Our new fun trivia quiz will test out what you really know!

Quiz Time graphic
(Image credit: Getty Images)

How good is your photographic knowledge? Do you know your f-stop from your stop bath? Our new weekly quiz will test you out with 10 fun multiple-choice questions. How well will you do?

1 Which German city is the home of Leica cameras?

a Wolfsburg

b Wetzlar

c Wittgenstein

d Würzburg

2 A wise photographer once said “If your pictures aren’t good enough, you aren’t close enough”. What is their name?

a Magnum war ace Robert Capa

b Wildlife supremo Jim Brandenburg

c Documentary portraitist Jane Bown

d Fisheye afficionado Bill Brandt

(Image credit: Canon)

3 Canon’s budget DLRs are known as Rebels in the USA, and by numbers like the 4000D in Europe. But what curious family name do they have in Japan?

a Kanpai

b Kasquai

c Kiss

d Klute

4 Which of these is not an attachment for modifying the light from a studio flash head?

a Snoot

b Beauty dish

c Magic wand

d Fish fryer

5 The symbol Ø is frequently found on a lens - what is it used to indicate?

a Infinity

b The diameter of the filter ring

c The minimum focusing distance

d The circle of confusion

(Image credit: Keystone/Getty Images)

6 What is the name of the person with the Pentax camera around his neck in this 1964 photo?

a John Lennon

b Paul McCartney

c George Harrison

d Ringo Starr

7 What is giclée printing?

a Traditional darkroom technique using a gelatin-based emulsion

b Fine-art print from an inkjet printer

c Digital image printed onto traditional silver halide printer

d Printing onto a non-paper medium - such as slate, or wood

8 Which Photoshop tool would you most likely use to increase contrast in your images?

a Masks

b Channels

c Curves

d Magic Wand

9 How much larger is the imaging area full-frame sensor compared with an APS-C sensor?

a 2.5x

b 1.5x

c 3.5x

d 2x

10 Which of these is designed to protect your rights when taking pictures of people?

a Model T Ford

b Model village

c Model release form

d Model agency

Want to know what you scored? Find out on the answers page…

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

Related articles