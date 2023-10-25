What the f-stop! Test your photographic knowledge in our weekly quiz

How good is your photographic knowledge? Do you know your f-stop from your stop bath? Our new weekly quiz will test you out with 10 fun multiple-choice questions. How well will you do?

1 Which German city is the home of Leica cameras? a Wolfsburg b Wetzlar c Wittgenstein d Würzburg

2 A wise photographer once said “If your pictures aren’t good enough, you aren’t close enough”. What is their name? a Magnum war ace Robert Capa b Wildlife supremo Jim Brandenburg c Documentary portraitist Jane Bown d Fisheye afficionado Bill Brandt

(Image credit: Canon)

3 Canon’s budget DLRs are known as Rebels in the USA, and by numbers like the 4000D in Europe. But what curious family name do they have in Japan? a Kanpai b Kasquai c Kiss d Klute

4 Which of these is not an attachment for modifying the light from a studio flash head? a Snoot b Beauty dish c Magic wand d Fish fryer

5 The symbol Ø is frequently found on a lens - what is it used to indicate? a Infinity b The diameter of the filter ring c The minimum focusing distance d The circle of confusion

(Image credit: Keystone/Getty Images)

6 What is the name of the person with the Pentax camera around his neck in this 1964 photo? a John Lennon b Paul McCartney c George Harrison d Ringo Starr

7 What is giclée printing? a Traditional darkroom technique using a gelatin-based emulsion b Fine-art print from an inkjet printer c Digital image printed onto traditional silver halide printer d Printing onto a non-paper medium - such as slate, or wood

8 Which Photoshop tool would you most likely use to increase contrast in your images? a Masks b Channels c Curves d Magic Wand

9 How much larger is the imaging area full-frame sensor compared with an APS-C sensor? a 2.5x b 1.5x c 3.5x d 2x

10 Which of these is designed to protect your rights when taking pictures of people? a Model T Ford b Model village c Model release form d Model agency

Want to know what you scored? Find out on the answers page…