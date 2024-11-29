Looking for a cheap film camera on Black Friday? Take my advice: DO NOT buy the cheapest

If you've been tempted by the resurgence in film photography over the past few years, you might be scouring the Black Friday camera deals to find yourself a cheap 35mm camera.

If you do, you might be surprised at how many film cameras are actually on sale – and you may be even more surprised at how cheap the cheapest ones are, especially in the Black Friday sales.

Well, if you're looking for a cheap film camera, please take my advice: do not buy the cheapest ones.

What's the problem?

The $13 Dubblefilm Show looks super appealing, but there's a reason it's so cheap (Image credit: B&H)

There are some ridiculously low-price 35mm cameras at the moment. Right now, for example, you can buy the Eighties-inspired Dubblefilm Show 35mm Reusable Camera for just $12.99. However, behind its beautiful synthwave-colored casing lie the same problems that beset all these cheap and cheerful cameras.

"It would not advance the very first roll of film I tried," says one verified review on B&H. "After loading, closing the back, the gears immediately started slipping."

This is exactly the problem I've had with super-budget 35mm cameras in the past. They're cheaply built, with components barely more robust than a disposable camera whose life expectancy is one roll of film. And slipping teeth is the most common problem.

"Unfortunately I also had issues with my film slipping off of the plastic teeth, causing me to have to open the camera and overexpose most of my film," concurs another review. "Out of 3 rolls of film I got a total of maybe 20 usable photos."

There are other budget 35mm options, like the $16.99 Kodak M35 and the $21.95 Ilford Sprite 35-II. Honestly, the reviews aren't much better.

What's the solution?

Kodak's half-frame Ektars are a much better buy (Image credit: Kodak)

My advice? Don't bother with a 35mm camera that costs less than $25. A roll of Portra 800 costs $17.95 at B&H right now, so you can see how expensive things can get if the camera decides to start acting up. It's a red flag if your camera costs less than your film.

Instead, you should spend a little bit more for a more reliable camera with better build quality that isn't going to eat your film.

The Kodak Ektar H35 is a great little camera that's only $35.96 / £41.95, while the even better-built Ektar H35N is still only $46.39 / £57.79. Better yet, they're both half-frame cameras – so they double the amount of exposures you get from each roll of film. Trust me, that's way better value than buying a $13 camera that stops working – and torpedoes a roll of film at the same time.

Check out the Kodaks:

🇺🇸 Kodak Ektar H35 (white) was $44.95 now $35.96 @ Amazon (Prime)

🇺🇸 Kodak Ektar H35N (silver) was $57.99 now $46.39 @ Amazon (Prime)