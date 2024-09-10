I was so happy Apple showed so much love for photographers, but now I'm worried I'm being tricked...

By
published

The iPhone 16 launch was all about photographers – but was it REAL love, or is Apple trying to distract me from its AI problems?

Apple iPhone 16 Pro button anim
(Image credit: Apple)

The iPhone 16 launch event was a lot more about photography than, to be absolutely honest, I expected. I ended up more excited than I was expecting and (despite a strong desire to contain myself) started to adjust my financial plans so I can join the herds heading to the Apple Store in the coming days.

The arrival of the Camera Control Button and the software features to control it were a key part of the presentation, and they are incredibly exciting if – like me – your interest is more in the camera and less in AI. 

