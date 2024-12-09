"I waited for three hours to photograph the moment when I could get the perfect frame of that little bird and its baby along with the flowers"

Wildlife photographer Mainak Halder tells us about the story behind this shot 'A mother’s care - In the lap of Mother Nature'

A little grebe and her little baby in the water between water flowers, placed in the image centre, image elements get reflected on water surface in a soft manner
(Image credit: Mainak Halder)

After several hours of waiting patiently, award-winning wildlife photographer Mainak Halder captured this special moment, highlighting the little grebe and her baby through a shallow depth of field and a dream-like reflection. He tells us the story behind this shot...

"During the monsoon season of 2022, I was on an expedition at the Purbasthali Bird Sanctuary, West Bengal, India. All of a sudden, I saw a mother little grebe roaming around in the wetland area and carrying her baby on her back. It was an adorable moment.

Portrait of Mainak Halder
Mainak Halder

Mainak Halder is an award-winning photographer from India who specializes in wildlife and nature photography. His images are notable for bringing wild subjects closer to the viewer, thereby establishing a connection. His work has been published internationally in magazines such as Asian Photography and Smart Photography and has also been featured online by National Geographic, and BBC Earth, among others.

