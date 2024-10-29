Have you been using your 24-70mm lens wrong all along?

By
published

This photographer's ingenious standard-zoom hack could transform your relationship with your 24-70mm lens

Sony, Canon and Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8 lenses on an orange and yellow background with the text &quot;24-70mm&quot;
It doesn't matter what system you shoot on, a 24-70mm lens (or equivalent) is a kit bag essential. But are you getting the most out of this much-used optic? (Image credit: Sony / Canon / Nikon / Digital Camera World)

I recently watched a YouTube video from portrait and landscape photographer Martin Castein titled 'Why the 24-70 is misunderstood'. Take the misunderstood bit with a pinch of salt – it's a snappy series title more than anything. But Martin raises some excellent points about, arguably, the best standard zoom lens. And he's an incredible photographer to boot, so he certainly knows what he's talking about.

He refers to the 24-70mm as a "nowhere lens" and, while that might seem a little harsh, it's an evocative way of saying that it's not wide enough to, say, satisfy an architectural photographer and doesn't quite reach the 85mm that portrait photographers so revere. It's a middle-of-the-road lens, so to speak.

Mike Harris
Mike Harris
How To Editor

Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...

