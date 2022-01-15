Sample photo gallery: Canon EOS R3

The Canon EOS R3 is the first professional-grade mirrorless camera from the world's biggest manufacturer, Canon.

While the Canon EOS R3 isn't a replacement for the Canon EOS-1D X Mark III, which remains the company's flagship pro and sports camera, it is nonetheless Canon's biggest, baddest full-frame mirrorless offering – and it actually trumps its DSLR counterpart in virtually all the specs stakes.

• Read more: Best professional cameras

In terms of capturing action, it packs a blistering 30fps continuous shooting speed – to put that in perspective, this delivers 4 more RAWs and/or JPEGs every second than it takes to create a moving image in Hollywood films (which are filmed at 24fps).

Beyond that, though, the R3 features a ferocious autofocus system that builds on the revolutionary AF seen in the Canon EOS R5 and Canon EOS R6. In addition to the game-changing bird and animal autofocus (which offers uncanny tracking on every animal we've pointed a camera at), the camera features Eye Control AF – which enables you to move the focus point by moving your eye around the viewfinder, creating an "autofocus shortcut" to quickly tell the AF system where to go.

Of course, all this sounds very good, but what do the resulting images actually look like – when you get the images off the camera, how good are they? Here we've gathered some of our favorite images that we've captured on the Canon EOS R3 – and you can click on each one (in the top-right corner) to see them full size, pixel peep them at 100%, and see just how much detail is packed into these 24.1MP shots.

Special thanks to Fareham Studio and model Sinopa Rin for their assistance with this gallery.

Canon EOS R3 + Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 (1/2000 sec, f/1.8, ISO100) (Image credit: Lena Selkin)

Canon EOS R3 + Canon RF 85mm f/1.2L + Elinchrom One (1/125 sec, f/5.6, ISO100) (Image credit: James Artaius)

Canon EOS R3 + Canon RF 85mm f/1.2L (1/250 sec, f/1.2, ISO100) (Image credit: James Artaius)

Canon EOS R3 + Canon RF 85mm f/1.2L + Moment Cinebloom (1/250 sec, f/1.2, ISO100) (Image credit: James Artaius)

Canon EOS R3 + Canon RF 85mm f/1.2L USM + Elinchrom One (1/125 sec, f/6.3, ISO100) (Image credit: James Artaius)

Canon EOS R3 + Canon RF 85mm f/1.2L USM + Elinchrom One (1/125 sec, f/5.6, ISO100) (Image credit: James Artaius)

Canon EOS R3 + Canon RF 85mm f/1.2L USM + Moment Cinebloom Diffusion Filter + Elinchrom One (1/30 sec, f/1.8, ISO800) (Image credit: James Artaius)

