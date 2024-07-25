"Everyone wants pictures in the blink of an eye," laments Getty sports photographer Laurence Griffiths

By
published

With so much sporting action this summer, Laurence Griffiths of Getty Images talks about capturing every goal at the Euros, Getty Images’ 24/7 Olympics coverage, and why he always has a wide-angle ready…

Laurence Griffiths
Harry Kane and Phil Foden celebrate after Kane scores the winning goal in England’s semi-final against Denmark in Euro 2020 at Wembley Stadium. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This summer might just be the greatest season of sport that we will ever witness. That’s the view of Laurence Griffiths, the Director of Sports Photography at Getty Images. We’re speaking the day before the FA Cup Final and a week before the Champion’s League Final, both of which were played at Wembley. They are two of football’s biggest annual fixtures, and yet Laurence seems perfectly calm and relaxed about it all, as if he’s looking forward to stretching out on the sofa to watch the games on telly at home. But don’t be fooled. This is the man who’s been here plenty of times; the planning and preparation is completed, cameras ready and primed all over the stadium, waiting for kick-off. 

This is merely the start. “We’re just entering the busiest period,” he says. “You’ve got the final stages of all the leagues, the European leagues and then we’ve got the Champions League Final next week. We’ve got the European Championship portrait project just about to kick off, then the Euros, the Paris Olympics and then the Paralympics, so it’s absolutely a summer like no other.” 

Laurence Griffiths
Laurence Griffiths

Laurence Griffiths is a multi-award winning sports photographer and videographer. He began in 1990, moved to Allsport in 1998 and has been with Getty Images ever since. 

As well as multiple Olympic and Commonwealth Games, Laurence has covered eight European Football Championships, as well as FIFA World Cups in France, Japan, Germany, South Africa, US, Qatar and Brazil. 

He also worked with England men’s cricket team, joining them on tours to Australia, West Indies, Pakistan, India, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

In 2010, he won both the SJA Sports Photographer of the Year award and Press Photographers Sports Folio of the Year. His images have also been awarded by Pictures of the Year International and the Picture Editors Guild Awards.  

Laurence’s first book, From the Boundary’s Edge: A Celebration of Village Cricket, was nominated for the Illustrated Book of the Year prize at the British Book Awards.

N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine

N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine is a monthly magazine that's written by Nikon enthusiasts for Nikon enthusiasts, you can be sure that all the content is 100% relevant to you! So for the best Nikon-focused news, reviews, projects and a whole lot more, subscribe to N-Photo today – with our unmissable sub deal!

Check out our latest subscription offer!

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Keith Wilson
Keith Wilson

A former award-winning editor of Amateur Photographer magazine, Keith is the founder of Outdoor Photography, which he edited from 2000 to 2007, Black + White Photography and Wild Planet, the world’s first monthly digital magazine devoted entirely to wildlife photography. He is a highly regarded competition judge and since 2016 has chaired the jury of the Nature Photographer of the Year awards. He is the co-founder (with Britta Jaschinski) of Photographers Against Wildlife Crime™, an international group of award-winning photographers who have joined forces to use their powerful and iconic images to help bring an end to the illegal wildlife trade. 

Related articles