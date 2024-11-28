Daniela Bowker – @smallaperture – passes away

Heartbreaking news that author-photographer Daniela Bowker passed away on Sunday

Daniela Bowker laughing when I make a mistake doing an interview
(Image credit: Adam Juniper)

I'm sad to be sharing the news that Daniela Bowker, known to many as @smallaperture, the photographer-writer and member of the DCW extended family, has sadly passed away after a brief battle with cancer.

Her online handle might have been 'small' but the impression she left with the hundreds and thousands who encountered her books, through the Photocritic photo school and – including attendees at The Photography Show in its previous guise – I don't doubt she left a much bigger impression.

