Astrophotography meets music as Orion takes center stage at Glastonbury

Photographers, like any other artists, are influenced by a range of different factors and creativity is an important aspect of photography just as it is in any other form of art.

“Music has played an integral part in my work and within my social media presence; to heighten the emotional narrative and connection of my work,” Josh says. “Therefore, it seemed appropriate to capture an image ahead of the world-famous Glastonbury Festival.

“This frame captures the iconic Pyramid Stage against the backdrop of the Orion constellation, bringing together photography, astronomy and music. This self-portrait image mimics the stars that have been before – the likes of David Bowie, Dolly Parton and Sir Elton John.” In this narrative, Josh captures the king of the stars; Orion taking center stage.

The image has been featured on the BBC and various news channels ahead of this year’s Glastonbury festival. Josh dedicates the shot to two of his music idols, Kate Bush and Grace Jones.

Josh’s main gear

Sony A7s III

Sony has set a high standard for low-light capabilities among mirrorless cameras, enabling the capture of real-time footage and improved signal-to-noise ratio capabilities. “This range of cameras, combined with fast-shooting, wide-angle lenses, is ideal for a power-house setup,” says Josh. “A greater aperture and low-light sensitivity make it possible to reduce the SNR within low-level environments, providing excellent clarity for landscape astrophotography.”

Sigma 15mm f/1.4 Diagonal Fisheye

In his astrophotography, Josh is fortunate to be testing out the latest lenses on the market, including the Diagonal Fisheye lens from Sigma. “Sigma lenses are revolutionizing the astrophotography market,” he says. “They are the first lenses of their kind to capture wide-angle images with an impressive aperture capability of f/1.4.”

Canon EOS R5 and Canon 200-800mm f/6.3-9 IS USM

Canon’s latest cameras and telephoto lenses are changing the game for astrophotography, especially for solar and lunar targets, as they are perfect for alignment photography. “The R Series from Canon provides a greater megapixel count alongside greater focal lengths, making a superb combination for capturing celestial events,” Josh says. “This could include transits, eclipses and comets, among others.”

Benro Tortoise 24CLV P

Benro leads the market for versatile, affordable, yet durable tripod designs. “I’ve tested a number of different tripods but my preference is Benro’s Tortoise 24CLV,” Josh says. “It is constructed from carbon fiber, but not only is it immensely lightweight, it is durable and more suitable for use in colder environments.”

Based in Somerset, southwest England, Astrophotographer and night-sky conservationist Josh Dury has dedicated his career to using photography as a means of promoting conservation initiatives and raising awareness about the negative impacts of light pollution. He has gained recognition as an award-winning landscape astrophotographer, presenter, speaker and writer. Josh was shortlisted twice for the APOTY in 2017 and 2023. In the same year, he won the HPOTY title. His work has been featured in major media outlets, including the BBC, ITV and CNN.