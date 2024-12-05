Adobe predicts surrealism will trend in 2025, but can photographers join in without AI?

By
published

The software company's 2025 trend predictions feature heavy use of AI – but there are some key takeaways for photographers

A sheep wearing pink goggles pokes its head through pink clouds
Generative AI used (Image credit: Addictive Stock / Adobe Stock)

Adobe’s annual Creative Trends report looks at data to predict some of the biggest trends for the upcoming year – and the 2025 report suggests that next year’s creative trends could serve as both a break from reality and a reprieve from serious issues.

Announced on Tuesday, December 03, the Adobe 2025 Creative Trends report suggests surrealism and laughter will be key trends for the upcoming year, along with a mish-mash of past and future styles and immersive art installations.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Hillary K. Grigonis
Hillary K. Grigonis
US Editor

With more than a decade of experience reviewing and writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer and more.

Related articles