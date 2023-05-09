LIVE: Nikon prepares to launch the Nikon Z8 camera

Nikon is preparing to launch its long-anticipated Nikon Z8 camera!

We have extensively covered what we might expect from the Nikon Z8 from leaks and rumors, but we certainly hope Nikon has surprises in store for us.

We are expecting the Nikon Z8 to be a "mini Z9" based on what Nikon has already suggested. That means it's going to be a professional camera that looks set to go head-to-head with the Canon EOS R5.

The gap between the Nikon Z9 and Nikon Z7 II has been a hole in Nikon's professional lineup since they launched their mirrorless range and it is exciting to see this finally filled.

Join us as we cover the launch event, you can watch the camera launch for yourself on YouTube below, but stay tuned to our blog for our first take on all the latest camera features.

The launch event starts May 10 - 8AM (US) / 1PM (UK) / 10PM (AUS).