The amazing DJI Mini 4K drone falls to just £225

The DJI Mini 4K is an excellent entry-level drone from the market leader in consumer drones, and as the drone expert, this is the drone I'd highly recommend, particularly at the prices I am finding it - currently just £225 with the RC-N1 controller at Wex, and some other retailers.

DJI, at one point, seemed to hesitate about sharing the high-resolution 4K camera with their cheapest drone, and they only did so with the launch of this drone back in April this year, so it's still something of a bargain at full price. Now you can choose between this 4K video drone or the more child-safe (but less photo/video-centric DJI Neo).

Anyway, when I reviewed and tested this I gave it 5 stars because of the value (and that was at full price. Now I've seen the prices fall back down to where they were over Black Friday

The DJI Mini 4K is a capable drone, which boasts GPS and a good quality remote control capable of keeping a clear signal from a range of up to 10km (much more than the distance you're legally allowed to fly, but that means the live video won't drop out).

There is one-touch return to home, around 30 minutes of flight time, and the ability to fly in wind of up to 5 on the Beaufort scale (thats 38kph).

One thing you might consider is the similarly price, but slightly cheaper DJI Neo - you can see my thoughts on the two in my DJI Neo vs Mini 4K comparison. But pick either one and you will have a great quadcopter for aerial photography!

