Lowest-ever Mini 4 Pro price: £555 for DJI’s sub-250g 4K drone

The DJI Mini 4 Pro has just crashed to £555 at Amazon - down from £869 - saving you a hefty £314. That’s for the superior DJI RC 2 bundle with the bright-screen controller, which means you can fly without faffing with your phone. If you’ve been waiting for a truly pro-feeling, sub-250g drone at a sensible price, this is the moment.

Despite its featherweight frame, the Mini 4 Pro shoots glorious 4K video and stills that hold up beautifully on a big screen. It’s built around DJI’s latest Mini platform with 4K/60 HDR capture and 48MP photos, so sunset fly-bys, coastal reveals, and city night laps look crisp, clean, and cinematic straight from the card.

Confidence in the air is where this drone really pulls ahead. You get full omnidirectional obstacle sensing and ActiveTrack 360°, making it far easier to thread through trees, orbit a moving subject, or film yourself hiking without anxiety. It’s the kind of safety net that used to be reserved for much larger birds, now tucked into a 249g traveller.

Range and endurance are equally reassuring. Expect up to 34 minutes of flight per battery and robust 20km FHD video transmission, which translates to a rock-solid live view and fewer cut-outs when you’re composing those long, sweeping shots. Fewer battery swaps, more usable footage - exactly what you want on location.

The RC 2 controller is a big quality-of-life upgrade at this price. With its integrated display, you’re in the air faster, and you keep your phone free for… everything else. Pair that with the Mini 4 Pro’s quick-launch workflows and intelligent shooting modes, and it’s a brilliant grab-and-go setup for solo creators, travel vloggers, and weekend adventurers alike.

At £555, this is one of the strongest value plays we’ve seen on a modern, regulation-friendly drone - especially given that DJI still lists the RC 2 kit at a much higher RRP. If you’ve been eyeing a compact flyer that doesn’t compromise on image quality or safety, I’d pounce before stock or price shifts.