I've been flying the VR flag for years now. I truly think it's the future of entertainment. And yet I have to admit it: beyond a few hardcore gamers, it's so far made little impact on our modern culture.

But something's about to be released that I think will be a real game-changer.

It's not a headset like the Oculus Rift. Nor is it another attempt to rebuild Second Life in 3D, like Facebook's Metaverse. It's a 360°, 8K drone called the Antigravity A1. And I think it's about to crack the issue that VR's been struggling with for decades.

The problem VR never solved

The problem with most virtual reality is that it just feels fake. I'm talking about that uncanny valley feeling where your brain knows something's off, even if the footage or graphics are brilliant. But here's my theory: the issue isn't the tech – it's the content.

(Image credit: Antigravity)

Most VR experiences are either computer-generated worlds that feel like videogames (because they are) or 360° videos shot with cameras that cost more than a small car and require a film crew to operate properly.

But what if ordinary people could capture and (crucially) share real places, in real time, with cinema-quality footage, using something that fits in your backpack?

The missing piece

The Antigravity A1 promises exactly that. Because despite weighing less than a can of soda, it shoots 8K video in every direction at once.

Let that sink in for a moment. You're getting pro-grade, immersive footage from a device you can throw in your day pack alongside your sandwich and water bottle. All you have to do is wave a controller around like you're playing Wii Tennis and, suddenly, you're creating footage that makes viewers feel like they're actually there.

Disclaimer: I haven't yet got to try one myself. But I've read countless reports from people who've tested it (including our own Antgravity A1 hands-on) and they all say the same thing: it doesn't feel like piloting a drone, it feels like flying.

(Image credit: Antigravity)

That's because the VR headset shows you what the drone sees in real time. You look around by moving your head and you steer by pointing where you want to go. It's so intuitive that people who've never touched a drone before are creating cinematic footage on their first go.

Making VR social

Imagine being able to text your friend a link and say, "Put on your VR headset and meet me at this waterfall I found in Iceland." Suddenly, VR stops being about escaping reality and starts being about sharing it.

Instead of weird virtual meeting rooms where everyone is a cartoon character with no legs (an experience I've had and am in no rush to repeat), you're experiencing real places together, even if you're thousands of miles apart.

That's not just a technological shift – that's a cultural one. I mean, just imagine if we'd had something like this during lockdown.

ABOVE: Watch the Antigravity A1 intro video to see what it's capable of

What excites me most isn't the technology itself, but what happens when everyone has access to it. When 8K 360 drones become as common as smartphones, we're not just talking about better vacation videos; we're talking about a fundamental shift in how we document and share human experience.

The Antigravity A1 launches in January 2026 and, honestly, I can't wait to see what people do with it.

I'm hoping this is how VR culture finally grows up. Not through more powerful headsets or fancier graphics, but through better stories. And for the first time, those stories are going to be as easy to create as they are to experience.

The game is about to change. I'm sure of it.

