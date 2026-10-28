DJI has delivered new firmware for several popular older models including the Mini 3 Pro, the Mini 2, and the Mavic Air 2 even though many thought these drones had reached the end of their lives.

It's good news for owners, proving that DJI has not abandoned these models even though some are several generations behind (there is a Mini 5 Pro now, for example), and shows the company is still serving the needs of American consumers, who are unable to buy the latest DJI drone models.

Official details of new firmware for oldest drones below

DJI Fly updates available from DJI downloads

The Neo and the Mini 4K have both had recent firmware updates (Image credit: Future)

Also on the list of drones with an update is the DJI Mini 2, which was released back in 2020 and hadn't seen a software update in well over three years. Many might think of that as the end of life for a relatively inexpensive device (not many of us still have phones that old if we use the camera on them).

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While the Mini 2 was impressive in its day, delivering 4K video and RAW photos to the 249g highly portable market, as well as reliable video at a (theoretical) 10km transmission range. The 12MP sensor isn't where DJI stopped, though.

DJI's Mini drones now stretch to the Mini 5 Pro, which has a 50MP camera, and much larger 1-inch sensor, slow-motion 4K, AI subject tracking, and obstacle sensing and avoidance tech.

DJI Mavic Air 2 in flight (Image credit: Adam Juniper/Digital Camera World)

The Mavic Air 2 last saw any firmware change in 2023, and the Air 2S in 2024, and both models have been superseded.

So why the changes? Well there might well be some issues, and there may be some necessities to keep working with newer phone operating systems (DJI Fly is also getting newer versions on both iOS and Android).

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It's also very good news for both the American market, where the very latest DJI models are not allowed past customs at the moment, and for those looking for a good resale value. With fresh firmware, confidence in buying a used DJI Mini 2 will stay high and you can see that reflected in relatively high used prices.

It's not clear, of course, what has been changed. In the past DJI has added new features by firmware (8K video to the Osmo, vertical video to the Neo). Known issues usually just means software patches (DJI hasn't said "App and OS compatibility" though you can bet that compatibility with the latest phones and apps will have been dealt with).

Either way uploading the firmware takes a few minutes before a device restart.

Personal tip: do it at home, in the warm, where you've got a good internet connection. Far too often I've literally done it in a field! It will be offered automatically by your DJI Fly app.

It's not just older drones getting newer firmware

The delivery of firmware is especially interesting for older drones, but DJI has also been delivering for more recent devices, including the Mini 5 Pro, Air 3S, and Mavic 4 Pro.

These are arguably the most high-end consumer drones, and again all it's about is "Fixing known issues."

DJI is delivering the updates around the world, including the USA, where some of these drones are under threat of being taken from the shelves because the tech is too good (LiDAR collision sensors are being reviewed as 'military' by the FCC).

DJI's firmware rollout isn't just about drones

DJI has been delivering a batch of updates for other tech too. Three of the company's remote controls with built-in screens (DJI RC, RC 2, and RC Pro 2) have all seen updates in recent days too.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model New Version Reason Mini 3 Pro v01.00.1000 Fixed some known issues Mini 2 v01.07.0300 Fixed some known issues Mavic Air 2 v01.01.18.00 Fixed some known issues Air 2S v02.04.28.00 Bug fixes

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I've been flying drones a lot of my life, and have reviewed all of these DJI drones and a good deal more. You'll find my current favorites in the best camera drones and best beginners drones guides.