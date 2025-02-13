Can you solve this DJI mystery? DJI is teasing not one but two products launching next week – and rewarding fans who guess right

Next week, DJI will launch not one but two new products on separate days, according to back-to-back teasers shared by the company. The two teasers, shared within 30 minutes of each other today, list launch dates of February 18 and 20 but use obscure close-ups and silhouettes that leave the launches shrouded in mystery. The launch page shared along with each teaser will award some fans that guess the correct product with some store credits.

DJI shared the first teaser with the tagline of “focus on every move” with the launch date of February 18 at 8am EST (1pm GMT). The video reveals a close-up that appears to show a small box with a red dot on it. That’s mounted above what looks a bit like a smartphone.

Focus On Every Move | February 18, 2025 | 8 AM (EST) - YouTube Watch On

If I had to speculate what the first launch is, I’d guess that it’s going to be some sort of smartphone accessory geared for photos or videos. The phone-like shape in the teaser and “focus” in the tagline seem to hint towards smartphone content creation. DJI’s current catalog includes a number of accessories made to use with a smartphone, from wireless mics to gimbals.

The launch page includes a link to the DJI forum, where both the first three to guess correctly and three randomly selected guests with a correct guess will be awarded with 588 DJI Points, which can be used as credit to discount a DJI store purchase.

The second teaser gives more away with the “roll with it” tagline than the obscure video of an oddly shaped product with a green circle of light. The teaser is for a product that will launch on February 20 at 8 AM EST, according to the video.

Roll With It | February 20, 2025 | 8 AM (EST) - YouTube Watch On

Again, I’m just speculating, but the “roll with it” tagline made me think of DJI’s line of stabilizers and gimbals. The second teaser is also a vertical video rather than horizontal like the first.

I suppose “roll” could also refer to a flight trick for a drone. But, DJI’s Avata 2 drone that does such in-flight stunts isn’t that old, so I don’t think the quadcopter is due for an update anytime soon. The DJI FPV drone is old enough to warrant an update, but the shape in the teaser video doesn’t look anything like the original.

Like the first teaser, DJI is asking for guesses in the forum and rewarding six people who get it right.

While exactly what the products are isn’t clear, both teasers state an exact launch time, so check back after February 18 and February 20, both at 8am EST (1pm GMT), to see if you guessed it right.

