Wex Photo Video unveils new "hub for photographic excellence", as it relocates Milton Keynes store to cutting-edge venue

UK imaging specialist Wex Photo Video has cut the ribbon, quite literally, on its cutting-edge new store in Milton Keynes – creating a destination where members of the photographic community can explore and experience the latest equipment, seven days a week.

Relocating from its previous location on Silbury Boulevard, Wex's new Milton Keynes venue on Midsummer Boulevard has been built not just as a retail space but as a true destination for image makers.

Key to its commitment to the local photo and video community is Wex's support for Milton Keynes' student population. The city's 10,000 students will enjoy discounts of up to 10% off select brands and will benefit from complimentary online courses, as well as the wisdom and insight of the expert store staff.

Staff are at the heart of the Wex experience, offering a wealth of knowledge whether visitors are looking for technical support, unbiased buying advice or just a chat about photography. I used to love popping into my local Bristol store to talk about new gear or reminisce about classic kit – the teams at Wex are extremely passionate and they really know their stuff.

On top of the expertise on offer, the new store in Milton Keynes is an ideal place to get hands-on with the latest equipment thanks to its state-of-the-art play table – where you can get first-hand experience with everything from Canon and Nikon cameras to Manfrotto tripods and DJI gimbals.

Reading about kit online is one thing but, to really know if it's right for you, you need to get it in your hands – and that's what the store is all about. You can have your heart set on a camera or lens, but when you try it out it just doesn't "click" for you. I'm a big believer in going into an actual store to handle gear and talk to someone about it – it's the best way to find out if something is going to be right for you.

(Image credit: John Murphy • Wex)

It's the same with camera bags – there's a limit to what you can learn from looking at a website listing, and I can only ever find the right bag after spending an hour in a shop trying them out!

And it's exactly that idea of coming in, chatting to staff and trying out kit that the Midsummer Boulevard is there to support – especially in an area where there's such communal spirit among shooters.

"The vitality and passion for photography within the community have motivated us to deepen our investment in this vibrant city," said Wex's Graham Gordon.

(Image credit: John Murphy • Wex)

"The relocation of our Milton Keynes store marks a significant enhancement in our ability to serve both longstanding and new customers with exceptional support and the finest photographic equipment."

If you're looking to try out the latest photo and video kit, get your sensor cleaned, take part in a demo or training session, or if you're interested in selling or trading in your existing equipment, take a look at the Wex Photo Video website and pop into the new store – Retail Unit G, Central Business Exchange, 460 Midsummer Boulevard, Milton Keynes, MK9 2EA.

(Image credit: John Murphy • Wex)

