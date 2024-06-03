Profoto switches to video market with its first professional LED cine light

Profoto is one of the go-to light manufacturers for professional photography studio lights, providing the perfect combination of light quality, ease of use, and versatility. However, despite its lofty position in the photography light market, it has never produced a continuous light dedicated to video - until now!

The Profoto L1600D is the first video light developed by the light manufacturer, and what a way to introduce yourself to the world of video lighting than with a powerful cinema light. The compact LED video light unit incorporates 'state-of-the-art technology' designed for fast and powerful use on set for gaffers and DOPs.

The use of the term 'state-of-the-art' is often thrown around with abandon when it comes to new product releases, but in this case, it's not wrong.

Profoto CEO Anders Hedebark says, "We have worked hard refining our technology to ensure we introduce not only the best but something unique that truly delivers customer value. The L1600D is a compact, all-in-one unit without a ballast. It brings an unparalleled power-to-size ratio. It is a new product category that we call Mono-LED".

With such a small unit delivering such a vast amount of power from an integrated battery, a concern that comes to mind is overheating. However, Profoto has this covered by incorporating a system borrowed from high-end gaming PCs.

Hedebark continues, "Our patent-pending water-cooling system, HydroCTech is the heart of this compact Mono-LED. There is no floor unit; no more hauling heavy equipment around. It saves a lot of time on set and is more ergonomic to use".

Profoto L1600D (Image credit: Profoto)

The compact size and the lack of external battery packs will certainly appeal to use on set, and at just 50 x 26 cm, I imagine these will start popping up on film sets in no time.

As is the case of all Profoto products build quality and design plays an important role in the L1600D. The IP54 classification adds to this build enabling unaffected use regardless of how challenging the situation on set might be.

Another recognizable attribute of Profoto's photography products is the superb quality of light emitted from the various models, which is said to have also been assigned to its first video light.

Profoto product manager Anton Falk says, "The L1600D offers the purest of light, and a lot of it, with the highest degree of light shaping possibilities. We have created an impressively efficient piece of equipment with our Mono-LED technology. 97% of the electricity is harnessed and used from input to output, which is at least 20% more efficient compared to other solutions with ballast and head".

The light can be controlled and shaped by the light shaping modifiers compatible with the L1600D's dual mounting options. The Profoto mount enables compatibility with the extensive Profoto Light Shaping Tool lineup, the second option is the versatile Bowen's mount.

Other notable features include a color temperature of 5700K, flicker-free at any frame rate, 2 silent fans, Lumen radio, XLR, Bluetooth, and Profoto Air Radio connectivity.

The Profoto L1600D will premiere at CineGear, Warner Bros Studios, Burbank, CA, on June 7, 2024. There, more details regarding pricing and availability will be released.

I can't officially back up any of the claims as we haven't yet received a unit, but Profoto is one of the leading light manufacturers on the market for a reason, and I am excited to see its video lighting range develop.

