Profoto switches to video market with its first professional LED cine light

Profoto L1600D is an LED monolight for the video market packed with new technology

Profoto is one of the go-to light manufacturers for professional photography studio lights, providing the perfect combination of light quality, ease of use, and versatility. However, despite its lofty position in the photography light market, it has never produced a continuous light dedicated to video - until now! 

The Profoto L1600D is the first video light developed by the light manufacturer, and what a way to introduce yourself to the world of video lighting than with a powerful cinema light. The compact LED video light unit incorporates 'state-of-the-art technology' designed for fast and powerful use on set for gaffers and DOPs.

