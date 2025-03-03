This cheap Agfa compact vlogging camera hides an unusually large twisting screen in a bid to rival the DJI Pocket

AgafaPhoto’s range of affordable compacts has long taken aim at competing Kodak cameras, but the company’s next camera looks instead to compete with the likes of the DJI Pocket gimbal camera. The AgfaPhoto Realimove MC3X is a vlogging camera with a built-in gimbal for steadier shots on a budget.

The MC3X, like the DJI Pocket series, is an oddly shaped camera because the built-in gimbal takes center stage. The MCX3, however, uses a large 3.5-inch tilting screen that resembles a smartphone with a gimbal mounted at the top. Or, that tilt screen can rotate to view horizontal shots.

AgafaPhoto says the new camera, which will be released beginning on March 6, takes 4K video and 20 megapixel stills. However, the company also lists the Sony IMX317 as the sensor inside the camera. That sensor is an 8MP 1/2.5-inch model, which implies that there’s some software up-sizing involved to reach that 20MP specification. The camera uses a built-in 120 degree wide angle lens.

(Image credit: AgafaPhoto)

The MCX3 includes face tracking autofocus, the company says. Built-in Wi-Fi wirelessly transfers the images to a smartphone. The battery is rated for 170 minutes of video, the company says, and recharges with USB-C.

Looking at the images of the upcoming MCX3, it’s hard not to compare the vlogging camera with the likes of the DJI Osmo Pocket series, a line of handheld cameras steadied by a gimbal. The DJI Osmo Pocket 3, the latest model, however, boasts a much larger one-inch sensor with 4K video at up to 120 fps.

The AgafaPhoto Realimove MC3X, however, sits at a lower price point. The company lists the vlogging camera for €349.99, which converts to about $363 / £288 / AU$584. The DJI Osmo Pocket 3, in comparison, retails for $519 / £489 / AU$847, while the older version, the Pocket 2, sells as a budget alternative at $279 / £279 with a 1/1.7-inch sensor, smaller screen, and older tracking algorithms.

