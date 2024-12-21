Do AI robotic cameras mean a reduction in narrative integrity in broadcast journalism?

Not content with infiltrating almost all corners of modern life, AI robotic camera systems are creeping into broadcast studios. Offering significant advantages to operational efficiency, broadcaster companies, however, now face the challenge of integrating these systems without compromising the narrative integrity of their content.

Cameras are mounted to a robotic arm anywhere in the studio, which can then be moved around by a single operator, freeing up space, and offering potential for more dynamic broadcast. PTZ cameras can also be pre-programmed to track subjects, or for augmented reality and virtual reality applications.

These systems can reduce the need for multiple members of staff, enabling a single operator to manage multiple cameras remotely, while also improving consistency in camera movements. Incorporating this futuristic addition can also help achieve dynamic shots that supplement the storytelling, which would otherwise be challenging or impossible with manual equipment.

Photographers, as well as camera operators are also at risk of becoming obsolete, with the emergence of an AI robot photographer can read your mind and take the perfect picture.

“One of the key benefits of cameras is that they improve efficiency and productivity, allowing for faster, more accurate and reliably repeatable program production,” said Neil Gardner, senior product manager for robotics at Vinten, in an article for Newscast Studio.

Paddy Taylor, head of broadcast solutions at MRMC, said: “Over the past seven to eight years, a fourth advantage has developed, and that’s creating shots that couldn’t be achieved with manual solutions, such as cable suspended flying shots, or ceiling mounted rail movements.”

Despite these irrefutable advantages, what many people are realizing is that although AI systems can be new, shiny, and exciting, caution and research is needed before blindly rushing in and allowing it to take over. Finding a balance between the advantages in efficiency, and retaining integrity and authenticity is essential.

“Camera robotics should enhance storytelling by allowing directors to request specific shots that robotic operators can achieve. Set designers incorporate robotics to complement the storytelling process,” said Karen Walker, VP of camera motion systems at Ross Video.

While this may sting for veterans of broadcast filming, another advantage of advanced robotic camera systems is that less experienced operators can achieve results similar to those who have worked in the industry for decades. However, progress doesn’t have to mean eliminating human input, and many systems allow for a hybrid approach.

“A good robotics system will not limit the creative control. The level of overall production automation applied to the robotic (and other) systems may mean that last-minute changes in the production might be more challenging, but that’s a function of the automation constraints not the robotics directly," James Eddershaw, managing director of Shotoku Broadcast Systems, told Newscast Studio.

Taylor agreed: “The operation should be carefully managed. One operator can’t control five cameras well if a director is calling for lots of shots, manual cameras have a one-to-one ratio so consider what is realistic.”

