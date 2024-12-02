This AI robot photographer can read your mind and take the perfect picture

By
published

The PhotoBot technology was designed to take the perfect posed shot without the need for clunky tripods or annoying selftimers

The PhotoBot AI camera
(Image credit: Samsung/IEEE)

Ever struggled to get the perfect composition, or found yourself frustratedly relying on cumbersome tripods or tricky timers? Researchers have now come up with a unique way of getting the perfect picture in the form of PhotoBot, a robot photographer that can take instructions and use a reference photo to create the desired mood of a photograph.

“We introduce PhotoBot, a framework for fully automated photo acquisition based on an interplay between high-level human language guidance and a robot photographer,” researchers explain.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles