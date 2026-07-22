After last year's success, The Week Junior Science+Nature Photo Contest has returned, inviting young photographers aged 16 and under across the UK to capture the beauty of the natural world

In 2025, 16-year-old photographer Anwen from South Wales captured Golden Hour, a striking image of a puffin bathed in warm evening light with a beak full of sand eels. The photo won The Week Junior Science+Nature Scavenger Hunt Photo Contest, earning her Canon camera equipment and a coveted spot on the magazine's front cover.

"I had been dreaming of a photo of a puffin during golden hour ever since I started wildlife photography," said Anwen, "and this evening I was able to capture my vision." Her image was praised for its beautiful light, technical skill and perfect timing, standing out among more than 1,000 entries from young photographers across the UK.

Now, a new generation has the chance to follow in Anwen's footsteps. The Week Junior Science+Nature Scavenger Hunt Photo Contest 2026 is officially open, inviting young photographers aged 16 and under to put down their screens, explore the outdoors and capture the beauty of nature for the chance to win prizes, Canon camera gear and even a future magazine cover.

Issue 92 of The Week Junior Science+Nature magazine (Image credit: Future)

Now open for your entries: The Week Junior Science+Nature Photo Contest 2026

Who can submit images?

The Week Junior Science+Nature Photo Contest 2026 invites young photographers aged 16 and under across the UK to submit their best shot.

Is it free to enter?

Yes, the free-to-enter competition encourages young photographers to complete an official nature scavenger hunt before submitting their favorite photographs.

What is the competition's theme?

This year's theme, Focus on Nature, celebrates everything from wildlife in back gardens and local parks to forests, coastlines and other wild places.

When is the deadline?

Entries are open now and close at midnight on August 23, 2026.

What can I win?

The overall winner will have their image featured on the front cover of The Week Junior Science+Nature magazine, while ten winners and runners-up will share more than £2,500 worth of prizes, including Canon camera equipment, nature book bundles and tickets to see their photographs exhibited at The Photography & Video Show 2027.

How can I enter?

To enter, download the official Scavenger Hunt Checklist (available on the website), search for 10 hidden treasures in nature and submit your favorite image via the entry form before the deadline.

Find more information on The Week Junior Science+Nature magazine website.

12-year-old photographer Isabelle received the 2nd prize with her image Shy on the Stage at The Week Junior Science+Nature Photo Contest 2025 (Image credit: © Isabelle / Scavenger Hunt Photo Contest)

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