This brilliant OM System travel camera bundle just dropped by $230 for Prime Day

The OM System OM-5 Mark II with the incredibly versatile 14-150mm f/4-5.6 II lens has dropped to just $1,269.99 in the Amazon Prime sale, down from $1,499.99 and saving you a cool $230 on a complete travel-ready camera kit.

For anyone looking for a compact mirrorless camera that can handle almost anything, this is a deal that deserves serious attention. The OM-5 Mark II combines a lightweight, weather-sealed body with powerful in-body image stabilization, making it an ideal companion for travel, hiking, wildlife, and everyday photography.

The included 14-150mm lens is a major part of the appeal. Its broad zoom range covers everything from wide-angle landscapes and street photography to portraits and distant subjects, meaning you can leave the heavier camera bag at home and shoot an entire trip with just one lens.

The OM-5 Mark II is also packed with the intelligent computational features that have made OM System cameras so enjoyable to use. Tools such as Live ND, High Res Shot, focus stacking, and advanced stabilization give photographers more creative options without requiring a tripod or additional equipment.

Its compact Micro Four Thirds design also makes this kit particularly attractive for photographers who want serious capability without carrying a large full-frame system. The camera and lens combination remains easy to pack, comfortable to carry all day, and rugged enough to cope with unpredictable outdoor conditions.

At $1,269.99, this is a strong saving on one of the most versatile mirrorless travel kits available. Whether you are upgrading an older camera or building a lightweight system from scratch, the OM-5 Mark II and 14-150mm bundle offers a huge amount of photographic flexibility for the money.