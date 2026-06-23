This brilliant OM System travel camera bundle just dropped by $230 for Prime Day
Save $230 on the OM-5 Mark II and get the only travel lens you may ever need
The OM System OM-5 Mark II with the incredibly versatile 14-150mm f/4-5.6 II lens has dropped to just $1,269.99 in the Amazon Prime sale, down from $1,499.99 and saving you a cool $230 on a complete travel-ready camera kit.
The OM System OM-5 Mark II with the 14-150mm f/4-5.6 II lens is a compact, weather-sealed travel kit that combines powerful image stabilization with a highly versatile zoom range for landscapes, wildlife, and everyday photography.
For anyone looking for a compact mirrorless camera that can handle almost anything, this is a deal that deserves serious attention. The OM-5 Mark II combines a lightweight, weather-sealed body with powerful in-body image stabilization, making it an ideal companion for travel, hiking, wildlife, and everyday photography.
The included 14-150mm lens is a major part of the appeal. Its broad zoom range covers everything from wide-angle landscapes and street photography to portraits and distant subjects, meaning you can leave the heavier camera bag at home and shoot an entire trip with just one lens.
The OM-5 Mark II is also packed with the intelligent computational features that have made OM System cameras so enjoyable to use. Tools such as Live ND, High Res Shot, focus stacking, and advanced stabilization give photographers more creative options without requiring a tripod or additional equipment.
Its compact Micro Four Thirds design also makes this kit particularly attractive for photographers who want serious capability without carrying a large full-frame system. The camera and lens combination remains easy to pack, comfortable to carry all day, and rugged enough to cope with unpredictable outdoor conditions.
At $1,269.99, this is a strong saving on one of the most versatile mirrorless travel kits available. Whether you are upgrading an older camera or building a lightweight system from scratch, the OM-5 Mark II and 14-150mm bundle offers a huge amount of photographic flexibility for the money.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.