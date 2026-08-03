The best-value mirrorless cameras just got even cheaper

Best cheap camera deals: Save on these budget-friendly mirrorless cameras, from full-frame bodies to shoot-ready kits

Don't want to spend a fortune but need a solid mirrorless camera? Explore these three top mirrorless deals at Adorama and save up to $200 – with or without an included lens.

The Canon EOS RP is now just $949, saving you $200 on its original $1,149 price. The Canon EOS RP with RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 is now just $1,249, also slashing $200 off its regular $1,449 price.

The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is now just $599.99, giving you a $200 saving on the original $799.99 price. The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV with M.Zuiko 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 EZ is now just $699.99 – another sweet $200 saving on the original $899.99 price.

And the Canon EOS R100 is now just $479, knocking $80 off the standard $559 price. While the Canon EOS R100 with RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3is now just $599, shaving $80 off its original $679 price tag.

Canon EOS RP

Best cheap full-frame camera

Review insight: "The Canon EOS RP offers full-frame functionality and 4K video in a package that’s notably smaller, lighter and cheaper than almost all its rivals. It’s far from an entry level camera, but it’s ideal an entry level full-frame camera" (Image credit: Future)

With a 26.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor, compact body, and Dual Pixel CMOS AF in Full HD, the Canon EOS RP is an accessible entry point to full-frame mirrorless.

It features a fully articulating screen and intuitive controls, while EF lens support via an adapter adds versatility. Although 4K video comes with a 1.6x crop and lacks Dual Pixel AF, stills are sharp and the dynamic range is impressive for the price.

The lack of IBIS and a single card slot might limit pro use, but at under $950 the EOS RP delivers unbeatable value as one of the best cheap full-frame cameras available.

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV

Best cheap retro camera

Review insight: "The OM-D E-M10 Mark IV has the vintage styling that's in such high demand today, and packs a lot of power into a very small and very affordable little camera. We can recommend it just as strongly today as when it was launched back in 2020" (Image credit: Future)

The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV blends classic styling with modern performance, offering a 20.3MP Micro Four Thirds sensor, 15fps burst shooting, and 5-axis in-body image stabilization.

It features a 180° flip-down touchscreen, making it ideal for selfies and vlogging – despite the absence of a mic port or USB-C. The plastic build keeps it light without feeling cheap, and intuitive dials enhance usability.

It's an excellent choice for enthusiasts seeking creativity without bulk. And for under $600, it's arguably the best affordable retro-style mirrorless camera on the market.

Canon EOS R100

Best cheap camera for beginners