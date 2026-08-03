The best-value mirrorless cameras just got even cheaper

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Don't break the bank when starting photography or switching systems! With these camera deals you can get started for as little as $599 WITH a lens

Canon EOS RP being held outdoors
Best cheap camera deals: Save on these budget-friendly mirrorless cameras, from full-frame bodies to shoot-ready kits (Image credit: Digital Camera World)
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Don't want to spend a fortune but need a solid mirrorless camera? Explore these three top mirrorless deals at Adorama and save up to $200 – with or without an included lens.

The Canon EOS RP is now just $949, saving you $200 on its original $1,149 price. The Canon EOS RP with RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 is now just $1,249, also slashing $200 off its regular $1,449 price.

The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is now just $599.99, giving you a $200 saving on the original $799.99 price. The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV with M.Zuiko 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 EZ is now just $699.99 – another sweet $200 saving on the original $899.99 price.

And the Canon EOS R100 is now just $479, knocking $80 off the standard $559 price. While the Canon EOS R100 with RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3is now just $599, shaving $80 off its original $679 price tag.

Canon EOS RP
17% OFF
Save $200
Canon EOS RP: was $1,149 now $949 at Adorama

Compact full-frame mirrorless camera with a 26.2MP sensor, Dual Pixel AF in Full HD, and a vari-angle touchscreen. It shoots 4K video with a 1.6x crop, offers 5fps bursts, and stands out as the best-value entry into full-frame photography.

Read our Canon EOS RP review

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Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV
25% OFF
Save $200
Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Adorama

Stylish Micro Four Thirds mirrorless with a 20.3MP sensor, 5-axis in-body stabilization, and a 180° flip-down touchscreen. Delivers sharp 4K video (30p) and fast 15fps bursts. A top budget pick for retro fans and handheld shooters.

Read our Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV review

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Canon EOS R100
14% OFF
Save $80
Canon EOS R100: was $559 now $479 at Adorama

Compact mirrorless camera with a 24.1MP APS-C sensor, fast Face+ Tracking AF, and guided menus for beginners. Delivers cropped 4K video at 25p and 6.5ps bursts.

Read our Canon EOS R100 review

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Canon EOS RP

Best cheap full-frame camera

Review insight: "The Canon EOS RP offers full-frame functionality and 4K video in a package that’s notably smaller, lighter and cheaper than almost all its rivals. It’s far from an entry level camera, but it’s ideal an entry level full-frame camera" (Image credit: Future)

With a 26.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor, compact body, and Dual Pixel CMOS AF in Full HD, the Canon EOS RP is an accessible entry point to full-frame mirrorless.

It features a fully articulating screen and intuitive controls, while EF lens support via an adapter adds versatility. Although 4K video comes with a 1.6x crop and lacks Dual Pixel AF, stills are sharp and the dynamic range is impressive for the price.

The lack of IBIS and a single card slot might limit pro use, but at under $950 the EOS RP delivers unbeatable value as one of the best cheap full-frame cameras available.

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV

Best cheap retro camera

Review insight: "The OM-D E-M10 Mark IV has the vintage styling that's in such high demand today, and packs a lot of power into a very small and very affordable little camera. We can recommend it just as strongly today as when it was launched back in 2020" (Image credit: Future)

The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV blends classic styling with modern performance, offering a 20.3MP Micro Four Thirds sensor, 15fps burst shooting, and 5-axis in-body image stabilization.

It features a 180° flip-down touchscreen, making it ideal for selfies and vlogging – despite the absence of a mic port or USB-C. The plastic build keeps it light without feeling cheap, and intuitive dials enhance usability.

It's an excellent choice for enthusiasts seeking creativity without bulk. And for under $600, it's arguably the best affordable retro-style mirrorless camera on the market.

Canon EOS R100

Best cheap camera for beginners