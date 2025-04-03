ProGrade Digital announces new, ultra-compact CFexpress Type A reader for mobile videography

Prograde Digital has launched a new CFexpress Type A card reader, along a new portable SSD and a flash drive.

PGM12 CFexpress Type A mobile card reader

The new PGM12 CFexpress Type A mobile card reader can be used as a conventional card reader alongside a computer, but its ultra-compact size also makes it ideal for recording video directly to a Type A card when shooting with a mobile device. The patented magnetic base of the PGM12 allows it to attach quickly and easily to a phone rig, while the USB 3.2 Gen 2 connection enables transfer speeds up to 1.25GB/s - fast enough to satisfy the external storage requirements of the iPhone 15 or 16 Pro/Pro Max.

(Image credit: ProGrade Digital)

By using the PGM12 and a CFexpress Type A card, iPhone users can record the highest quality ProRes video without having to worry about running out of internal phone storage, while also being able to transfer footage straight to a computer with ease when it comes time to edit. The small size of the PGM12 also means it can be attached to the back of an iPhone without preventing the use of MagSafe charging during recording.

The Prograde Digital PGM12 is priced at $79.99 and is available to pre-order now, with shipping expected to commence at the end of April.

PG10.5 Pro Mini SSD

(Image credit: ProGrade Digital)

Also announced is the PG10.5 Pro Mini SSD, available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities. This portable SSD stands out from the crowd by boasting a full-on USB4 interface, making it twice as fast as rival USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 devices. This gives the PG10.5 an incredibly high read speed of up to 4000MB/s, and an equally impressive peak write rate of 3500MB/s. Sustained write speed is reported as 1250MB/s.

(Image credit: ProGrade Digital)

Of course, you'll need a computer with a USB4 port to fully utilize this speed, but the PG10.5 is also compatible with Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.2, and 3.1 Type-C ports, though the latter will naturally bottleneck its transfer speeds. Like many of ProGrade's card readers, the PG10.5 features a magnetic base and comes with an adhesive metal plate that allows it to be mounted to any work surface, or to ProGrade's PG20 Pro Hub. A high-quality USB 4.0-certified Type-C cable is also provided.

The PG10.5 Pro Mini SSD is expected to go on sale at the end of April. The 1TB, 2TB and 4TB versions will cost $179.99, $299.99, and $549.99, respectively.

PG30 Ultra-Portable SSD

(Image credit: ProGrade Digital)

Finally, there's the new PG30 Ultra-Portable SSD, available in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities. This SSD has a thumb drive/USB stick form factor, making it a true go-anywhere storage device, enhanced by its IP65 water and dust resistance. The USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface enables read and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s, along with a 300MB/s sustained write speed.

(Image credit: ProGrade Digital)

What's more, to enable compatibility with a wide range of computers, the drive has a USB-C connector at one end, and an older Type-A plug at the other - no clunky adapters required. Both plugs are protected by neatly-integrated plastic covers.

Expect to pay $99.99 for the 500GB PG30, $139.99 for the 1TB capacity, while the range-topping 2TB version costs $249.99. Availability starts from the end of April.