No, it's not a crayon; it's SanDisk's latest novelty USB flash drive!

Novelty USB sticks are nothing new - I for instance own a flash drive shaped like an Olaf snowman, and one that looks like a miniature Fujifilm XT-1. But if you want a truly eye-catching means of keeping your images or videos mobile, SanDisk's Crayola USB-C Flash Drive takes some beating.

Designed to emulate Crayola's classic chunky wax crayons, the 81.79mm x 15.75mm x 17mm drive can be had in four vivid color options: Mango Tango, Cerulean Blue, Electric Lime and Vivid Violet. Slide off the pointy end cap and a USB-C connector is revealed, then insert into your laptop or tablet and enjoy the admiring glances you'll get from onlookers next time you're working/posing in your local coffee shop.

(Image credit: SanDisk)

But while the Crayola USB-C Flash Drive may look the part, it's not going to be the fastest flash drive in town. It uses a relatively slow USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface, which has a theoretical 625MB/s max speed, though real-world read/write rates are likely to top out at more like 450MB/s. SanDisk doesn't advertise speed numbers for the drive either, which isn't especially encouraging. But while you wait for files to transfer, you (or more likely, your kids) can at least enjoy a 3-month subscription to the Crayola Create & Play app, as well as Crayola Thinking Sheets — interactive activities "designed to spark creativity, confidence, and self-expression".

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(Image credit: SanDisk)

The SanDisk Crayola USB-C Flash Drive is available to buy now and comes in three capacities: 64GB ($25.99/£22.99), 128GB ($34.99/£30.99), and 256GB ($52.99/£46.99).